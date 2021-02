【明報專訊】No sooner had the last tourist boat sailed away than Petrock and Eggmont put on their headphones to pick up the market reports from around the world. "They're getting pretty good at picking up the latest news from the currency exchanges (錢幣兌換店)," Bighead said. "Yes, we're investing some of our hard-earned (不易掙來的) tourist dollars," Eggmont smiled. In this case, pick up refers to receiving electronic signals, such as radio, radar, television, etc.