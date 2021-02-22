Mona's Musings : Monopolistic cross-water

Their effort was, however, offset by congestion at the pier. Packs of islanders, anxious to catch a ferry to visit their families in the city, or to show up at a long-awaited date, were stuck at the pier, taken aback by the competition they faced to board a ferry. Many of them witnessed the departure of their vehicle as much as 15 minutes ahead of schedule. Even large, ordinary ferries, which hold up to 1,500 passengers, were effortlessly filled. For months on end, COVID has redefined people's weekend activities, and made island-hopping more popular than ever.

City dwellers may not understand this plight—missing a bus in the city is a matter of a 10-minute wait. But on the islands, ordinary and speed ferries alternate every half an hour, with the former doubling the travelling time of the latter. Missing a fast ferry means a delay in arriving at your destination for one-and-a-half-hour minimum—a pain that all islanders have experienced, and would do anything to avoid. Well-dressed and flowers in hand, many of the passengers soon directed their anger towards the monopolistic transportation provider, New World First Ferry.

In my rage, I retained a pinch of sorrow for the ferry provider. Of all the outer island ferry lines First Ferry runs, Central–Cheung Chau is the only profitable one. Running outer-island ferries has never been easy. But since island-hopping has become a norm, it is perhaps time that the monopolistic ferry company investigate alternatives/additional services. After all, the only other means of transport available for islanders is emergency helicopters to hospitals. I don't imagine that to be an easy alternative.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

Email:monafpchu@gmail.com

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/monamuses