名人教英文：Helluva 似地獄的？

‧That's a hell of a movie. 那是齣好看到不得了的電影。

‧That's a hell of a task. 那是樁艱巨無比的任務。

上面兩句話，一正一負，好像有點矛盾。但亦即說明，句子跟地獄本身無關，而是借用 hell 來描述人、事或物的一些絕對或極端的情况。

‧She has a hell of a talent. 她天才橫溢到不得了。

‧He has a hell of a nose. 他有一個大得出奇的鼻子。

這樣就比較清楚了吧，描述的情况孰好孰壞，還要視乎上文下理。

但問題來了，純粹一句 I had a hell of a time，卻可以「左右逢源」，既可解作歡樂時光，亦可以等於艱難苦况。

也即是說，使用時要斟酌前言後語。譬如說，先講明 it's a fun party，那是個好玩的派對，然後才說 we had a hell of a time，那就顯然是說好玩到不得了。另例：

‧We had a hell of a time. But we managed to finally sell the house. 經過好些麻煩艱辛，我們終於賣掉了房子。

A hell of a time 當中的 time，不淨指時光，亦包括行為，描述做一件事之際的情况：

‧I had a hell of a time finding my cell phone in the room. 我幾經辛苦方在房間裏找回手提電話。

話說回來，若真的有人沒頭沒腦就是一句 I had a hell of a time，也許對方故意言語曖昧，以讓聽者猜度意思是正是反，到底是說有過 an exciting time 興奮歡樂的經驗，還是 a dreary time 悶得枯燥乏味。

當然，與人溝通，還是清楚坦白道來比較好。若是享受過好時光，就直接說：I had a hell of a GOOD time。

若是個難捱的經歷，就說：I had a hell of a BAD time。

更直接了當的，是 I had a HELLISH time. 一個地獄式的不快經驗。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵：claudiabowring@gmail.com