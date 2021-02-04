英語雞精班：Grass-roots diplomacy — Part 1

At the border village of Sha Tau Kok, the Hong Kong Police and the British Army performed daily patrols down Chung-Ying Street, literal translation: China-England Street. Guarding the Chinese side was a solitary People's Liberation Army soldier. He carried a Kalashnikov assault rifle and wore a one-size-fits-all uniform of green britches, Mao tunic with red collar tabs, and a soft cap with a red star above the peak.

As Nixon and Mao raised their glasses of maotai, I was starting a six-month attachment to Sha Tau Kok sub-division. The station commander was a chief inspector, known as the sub-divisional inspector (SDI). Above him, at Frontier Division Headquarters, was Senior Superintendent Stan Flower, the man in charge of all border policing.

I had been at Sha Tau Kok for about a month when I did my first fence patrol. A constable and I boarded a police Land Rover. An army sergeant and four soldiers boarded an army one-tonner and together, we took off for Lin Ma Hang village. The walk back to Sha Tau Kok took less than an hour and apart from noting down a few holes in the fence, there was nothing to report. As we neared Sha Tau Kok, the army sergeant slipped and dropped a flare pistol.

It was only a moment or two before he realised it was missing but by the time he turned to retrieve it, a Mainland farmer had nipped through a hole in the fence, picked it up and darted back into China. For a while, he stood swinging it round his head and baiting us with some pretty scathing remarks.

As soon as I got back to Sha Tau Kok's police post, I reported the incident to the SDI who immediately called the boss, Stan Flower. Stan should have passed it up to Police Headquarters. Instead, he collared a Mandarin-speaking sergeant, hopped aboard a Land Rover and fifteen minutes later was getting a briefing from the SDI. Stan, the SDI, the sergeant interpreter and I went down to the border fence. There was a Chinese soldier on the other side of the fence and our sudden appearance piqued his interest. He came closer...

(Text excerpted)

■by C.R. Emmett