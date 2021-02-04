Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
1. A person hoping to be trusted might say: "My word is my _____".
6. A leafy plant that spreads over the ground or climbs up walls and trees.
7. A medical tool used for taking a blood sample perhaps.
8. Name of a "western" movie: problems for the sheriff. "High _____".
■Clues Down
2. To continue for longer than has been arranged.
3. To look at small samples of a thing, to get an idea about it. (3,4)
4. A set of books, for example, all following a similar theme or plan.
5. Does someone else's job for a while. (4,2)