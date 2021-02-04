Word Puzzle

1. A person hoping to be trusted might say: "My word is my _____".

6. A leafy plant that spreads over the ground or climbs up walls and trees.

7. A medical tool used for taking a blood sample perhaps.

8. Name of a "western" movie: problems for the sheriff. "High _____".

■Clues Down

2. To continue for longer than has been arranged.

3. To look at small samples of a thing, to get an idea about it. (3,4)

4. A set of books, for example, all following a similar theme or plan.

5. Does someone else's job for a while. (4,2)

■by David Foulds