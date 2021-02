周街學英文：To後必須跟動詞？

(╳) According to Jim Steyer, Founder of Common Sense Media, a non-profit organisation of 750,000 regular users dedicated to improve children's media lives.

(ˇ) According to Jim Steyer, Founder of Common Sense Media, a non-profit organisation of 750,000 regular users dedicated to improving children's media lives.(致力改善)

(╳) I am delighted that the major supermarkets are committed to achieve the 50% goal by the end of the year.

(ˇ) I am delighted that the major supermarkets are committed to achieving the 50% goal by the end of the year.(努力達成目標)

(╳) I look forward to play and learn with you in the coming semester.

(ˇ) I look forward to playing and learning with you in the coming semester.(期待一起學習和遊樂)

讀者運用英語時,若能明白箇中用法的原因,便可事半功倍,不用只靠盲目牢記使用法則了。

文︰陳美寶博士

作者簡介﹕香港浸會大學語文中心高級講師,為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。