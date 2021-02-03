周街學英文：To後必須跟動詞？

【明報專訊】我們常以為於to後面必須使用動詞的原形（bare verb form），事實上，在dedicated to／committed to／look forward to等動詞詞組後，我們要表達的是「奉獻給／投身於／期待」的意思，因此後面須使用名詞或動名詞（即動詞+ing形式），而非動詞原形。請看以下例子（來自Leeds collection of Internet corpora 里茲大學語料庫）：
（╳） According to Jim Steyer, Founder of Common Sense Media, a non-profit organisation of 750,000 regular users dedicated to improve children's media lives.
（ˇ） According to Jim Steyer, Founder of Common Sense Media, a non-profit organisation of 750,000 regular users dedicated to improving children's media lives.（致力改善）
（╳） I am delighted that the major supermarkets are committed to achieve the 50% goal by the end of the year.
（ˇ） I am delighted that the major supermarkets are committed to achieving the 50% goal by the end of the year.（努力達成目標）
（╳） I look forward to play and learn with you in the coming semester.
（ˇ） I look forward to playing and learning with you in the coming semester.（期待一起學習和遊樂）
讀者運用英語時，若能明白箇中用法的原因，便可事半功倍，不用只靠盲目牢記使用法則了。
文︰陳美寶博士
作者簡介﹕香港浸會大學語文中心高級講師，為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。