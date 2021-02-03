周街學英文：To後必須跟動詞？

（╳） According to Jim Steyer, Founder of Common Sense Media, a non-profit organisation of 750,000 regular users dedicated to improve children's media lives.

（ˇ） According to Jim Steyer, Founder of Common Sense Media, a non-profit organisation of 750,000 regular users dedicated to improving children's media lives.（致力改善）

（╳） I am delighted that the major supermarkets are committed to achieve the 50% goal by the end of the year.

（ˇ） I am delighted that the major supermarkets are committed to achieving the 50% goal by the end of the year.（努力達成目標）

（╳） I look forward to play and learn with you in the coming semester.

（ˇ） I look forward to playing and learning with you in the coming semester.（期待一起學習和遊樂）

讀者運用英語時，若能明白箇中用法的原因，便可事半功倍，不用只靠盲目牢記使用法則了。

文︰陳美寶博士

作者簡介﹕香港浸會大學語文中心高級講師，為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。