Word Explorer：一場情緒風暴

(1) Trump supporters stormed US Capitol.

(2) Trump stormed out of a coronavirus press conference after becoming angry with two reporters.

(3) Britain's Johnson Says Trump Was Wrong in ''Encouraging'' Storming of US Capitol.

(4) Police ''sandwiched in political storm'' during Hong Kong's violent extradition bill protest defend operation.

(5) The shooting caused a storm of protest.

(6) An angry mob of rioters took the Capitol by storm.◆

(1)的storm作動詞用，《劍橋英語詞典》將之定義為to attack a place or building by entering suddenly in great numbers，即是「突襲、攻佔」。此句來自The Straits Times（新加坡《海峽時報》），譯為中文便是：特朗普支持者衝擊美國國會大樓，或簡單一點：侵粉攻佔國會山莊。再看一個來自CNN（美國有線電視新聞網）的例子：4 dead after rioters stormed the halls of Congress to block Biden's win（暴徒攻佔國會廳以阻擾拜登勝出，導致四人死亡）。動詞storm可用於被動形式，例如：The Capitol was stormed by thousands of Trump supporters（數千名侵粉強行攻佔了國會大樓）。

(2)來自CNBC（美國全國廣播公司商業頻道），動詞storm後連接介詞out of或off，表示to leave a place in a way that shows that you are angry，即「怒氣冲冲地離開」，整句意思便是：特朗普在新冠病毒記者招待會上對兩名記者發怒，然後拂袖而去。我們再看兩個相關例子：She stormed out of the house, slamming the door as she went（她氣呼呼地衝出房子，砰地關上門）、She burst into tears and stormed off（她哭起來，衝了出去）。

作為動詞時，storm還有一個解釋，還可解作to express anger in a loud and often uncontrolled way，即是「暴怒；咆哮；大發雷霆」，例如：''That was a fraudulent election!'' Trump stormed（「那是一場選舉舞弊！」特朗普咆哮道）。

(3)來自The Independent（英國《獨立報》），此句中的storming是個動名詞（gerund），意思與動詞相同，只是語法功能上扮演名詞角色，整句譯為中文便是：英國首相約翰遜指特朗普「慫恿」群眾衝擊國會大樓是錯誤的。

(4)至(6) 中的storm均作名詞用。(4)來自The South China Morning Post（香港《南華早報》），這個storm用作比喻，讀者該能自行猜出意思，整個句子可以譯為：在香港反對修訂《逃犯條例》暴力抗爭過程中，警隊「被捲入政治風暴中」。

(5)來自一則黑人槍擊命案的報道，這裏的storm指a very angry reaction from a lot of people，即是「憤怒的迸發、爆發」，此句譯成中文便是：「槍殺案引發了抗議風潮」。A storm of其後接protest，也可接criticism或abuse等詞語，例如：Marcus Jones faced a storm of criticism after he defended impeached US President Donald Trump（馬庫斯．瓊斯為遭受彈劾的美國總統特朗普辯護後飽受猛烈批評）、The decision was greeted by a storm of abuse（這決定招來了一陣怒罵）。

(6)的to take by storm是個常用短語，指「突然襲擊而攻佔」，整句譯為中文便是：「憤怒暴徒入侵國會山莊。」又例如：The soldiers took the city by storm（士兵一舉攻佔了那個城鎮）。值得注意的是，to take by storm 還有另一種意思，還可表達某演員或某演出很有感染力，能使觀眾着迷的意思，例如：Her singing took the theatre by storm（她的演唱使全場觀眾為之傾倒）。

文︰Aman Chiu

著作以語文教學類圖書為主。曾於兩所大學擔任英語課程客席講師，近年有關詞彙管理的學術論文於各地出版或發表。