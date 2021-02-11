Culture Express：Orwell's timeless reminder

【明報專訊】Books are intellectual property and their commercial value does merit proper protection. However, sometimes it's better for great classics such as novels by George Orwell to expire soon! Here and there nations have succumbed to authoritarianism one after another. At this very moment it's excellent news that George Orwell's works are out of copyright! Masterpieces by Orwell, who died aged 46 in 1950, had a shorter copyright protection period than others like Graham Greene's. Copyright expires, but authoritarianism doesn't.