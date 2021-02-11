Editorial：HK must move forward after the pandemic

It is no doubt impossible for the work report of the Guangdong provincial government to contain requirements imposed on Hong Kong. However, in the scheme of things, Hong Kong's position is indispensable in the GBA. In fact, many measures concerning the GBA have to do with Hong Kong. They include the building of ten Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao joint laboratories, the construction of the high-level Shenzhen/Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Co-operation Zone in the Lok Ma Chau Loop, the strengthening of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Corridor, and the acceleration of the construction of the Guangzhou campus of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST).

Guangdong Province has immense resources in innovation and technology (I&T), but it has not formulated any measures to ''fighting on its own''. Instead, it has carved out a place for Hong Kong. It is believed that it has done so not just to respond to the tasks entrusted by the central government. It is also because Hong Kong does have a role to play. It has scientific research capabilities. It can provide the basis for enterprises' research and development in areas such as the design of new products, manufacturing processes and quality testing. The new campus of HKUST in Guangzhou will be completed next year, while the City University of Hong Kong campus in Dongguan will also start construction in June this year. The Chinese University of Hong Kong and Baptist University already have branches on the mainland. Hong Kong higher education's contribution in terms of the supply of talents for the mainland is undeniable.

Shenzhen has also set itself the goal of becoming an international city. Its airport, which used to be restricted in its scale of development, has now been approved to build a third runway. Especially in terms of the scale of the I&T industry, Hong Kong can hardly match Shenzhen. Despite this, Shenzhen and Hong Kong still have a lot of room for co-operation. Since their economic models are similar, many aspects overlap. But they can also join hands with each other, and Hong Kong can also play a unique role in the international financing market that large enterprises need.

The anti-amendment movement plagued Hong Kong for a year. The COVID-19 pandemic has wrought havoc in Hong Kong for another year. The SAR government has set the goal of eliminating the virus and has taken measures more aggressive than before. It is hoped that the suffering will soon be over. However, even if all efforts are made to fight the pandemic, relevant departments should be designated to make specific plans on how to catch up with Guangdong, so that they can be implemented immediately once the pandemic is over.

明報社評 2021.02.01：廣東建設大灣區不停步 香港疫後必須邁步猛進

中央在第13個五年規劃提出要建粵港澳大灣區，有出於內地多個區域協調發展佈局的需要，5年以來，國際局勢風雲變幻，最新的應對措施是內循環與外循環並舉的雙循環，大灣區從地理位置、歷史發展與外貿規模等方面，雙循環作用不可替代，特別是香港作為國際都會，角色更形重要。

廣東省政府的工作報告，當然不能提出對香港的要求，但在大灣區的佈局中，香港的位置不容或缺。事實上，大灣區的措施，很多都跟香港有關，比如新建10家粵港澳聯合實驗室、高水平打造河套深港科技創新合作區、做強廣深港科技創新走廊和加快香港科技大學廣州校區建設等等。

廣東省在科技創新方面，資源雄厚，但沒有制定「單打獨鬥」的措施，而是給香港留有位置，相信原因並非只是應對中央交託的任務，而是香港確實有其可以發揮的作用。不但是在科研方面有實力，可以為新產品的設計、製作工藝和質量檢測方面為企業提供研發的基礎，香港科技大學廣州新校園明年竣工，香港城市大學在東莞的校園也將於今年6月動工，加上已經在內地有分支的香港中文大學和浸會大學，香港高等教育為內地培養人才方面的貢獻，也是功不可沒。

深圳市也提出國際化城市為目標，而且過去被限制發展規模的機場，現在也獲批准建第三條跑道，特別是在創新科技產業的規模，香港已經難以望其項背。雖然如此，深圳跟香港還是有很大的合作空間，因為經濟模式相似，很多方面雖然是重疊，也正好可以聯手對外，而且大企業需要的國際融資市場，香港也可以扮演獨特的角色。

反修例風波困擾了香港一年，接踵而來的新冠疫情又在香港肆虐了一年，特區政府已經認定清零的目標，措施也比以前更加進取，希望很快可以苦盡甘來。然而，即使是全力抗疫，也應該指定相關部門，在建設大灣區的問題上，為疫後如何追上廣東的步伐，做出具體的規劃，一旦疫情過去，就可以立即實施。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

undeniable /ˌʌndɪˈnaɪəbl/：true or certain; that cannot be denied

designate /ˈdezɪɡneɪt/ ：officially give a specified status or name

implement /ˈɪmplɪment/ ：to make sth that has been officially decided start to happen or be used

