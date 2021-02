【明報專訊】"You might describe business as being a little sluggish (蕭條的)," Felix said, "but I think it will pick up toward the end of the year." The end of the year came, and though business still hadn't picked up, Felix made some appropriate adjustments (調整) to the sales charts. "It may seem odd," he said, "but you will notice that business always picks up around the time that the annual reports are due to be released." Pick up here refers to the improvement in business.