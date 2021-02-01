英文也有類似的「天眼」，the eye of providence，指天道、天意、天命的眼睛；又叫 the all-seeing eye of God ，上帝無所不見的眼睛——這個講法，就更有源自基督教的宗教意味了。

西方的天有眼，不單止口述，且常常以圖騰表達：一隻眼睛以光線或一道光包圍，it represents the eye of God watching over humanity，代表天主審視眾生。

‧They may be doing and getting whatever they want, but the eye of providence is watching. 他們或可為所欲為，但相信天有眼。

說天有眼，而不說天有耳朵、鼻子或嘴巴，相信主要因為西方傳統有這句話：眼睛是靈魂之窗，The eyes are the window TO your soul。

好些西方文化中，雙目也就代表 the window OF the soul。網上有這樣的解說：This means that they immediately reflect our emotions, our fears, and our deepest emotive shades. 意思是眼睛會即時反映我們的情緒、恐懼及最深層次的感情。

"Look me in the eyes!"「看着我的眼睛！」這種四目交投的要求，是要透過對方雙眼來幫助判斷誠懇及坦白的程度。

古羅馬大哲 Cicero 西塞羅有這一名句：The face is a picture of the mind as the eyes are its interpreter. 一張臉，描繪一個人的思想，一雙眼，解釋了思想。

不論何種語文，皆有形容眼神流露的詞句。刻下世紀瘟疫蔓延，人人都戴上口罩，看不到其他面部表情，就只剩下雙目，也許就更需要學習這方面的描述。例：

‧That's an elderly man whose eyes often dance with mischief and amusement. 那老者一對眼睛骨溜溜地跳着調皮和愉悅的舞。

‧He watched them with eyes dispensing dark ambivalence. 他瞪着他們，露出陰沉曖昧的眼神。

‧There was plenty of mirth in her eyes. 她的眼睛充滿笑意。

‧There was nothing in his eyes except observational curiosity. 他眼裏除因觀察流露好奇神色，什麼也沒有。

■文︰毛孟靜

