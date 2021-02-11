Editorial : Tolerance needed when implementing 'patriots governing HK'

In the early 1980s, Deng Xiaoping put forward the idea of "China- and Hong Kong-lovers running Hong Kong". As for "comprehensive jurisdiction", it is a concept emphasised in a State Council's White Paper issued in 2014 titled The Practice of the 'One Country, Two Systems' Policy in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. For the central government, these two concepts have long been included in "Hong Kong people running Hong Kong and a high degree of autonomy", and they have to do with the national sovereignty, security and developmental interests. The central government thinks they are also part of the basic political ethics under "One country, two systems". The reason why they have to be emphasised repeatedly over the past seven or eight years is that the understanding and implementation of "One country, two systems" have deviated. The anti-amendment storm broke out the year before last, which was a struggle for democracy and freedom as believed by its supporters. But the central government asserts that Hong Kong has become a "base of subversion" and that some people are colluding with external anti-China forces. It claims that the Hong Kong independence ideology has become a visible force, and it is necessary to prevent this force from seizing the right to rule Hong Kong. The implementation of the "National Security Law for Hong Kong" is an important move, but it does not end there.

As reflected by Xi Jinping's latest speech, the central government is satisfied with the effects of the implementation of the "Hong Kong National Security Law". At the same time, it believes that it is necessary to start with the governance system and power distribution to implement the idea of "patriots running Hong Kong", arguing that this is another side of the coin when it comes to the effective implementation of the central government's comprehensive jurisdiction. For some time to come, ensuring that "those who are against China and disrupt Hong Kong are out" will be an important way of thinking when it deals with the issue of Hong Kong. The National People's Congress's decision on the seats of legislators and the requirement that civil servants must take an oath are only the beginning of a series of changes. How the central government intends to implement the comprehensive jurisdiction over Hong Kong will determine the depth and breadth of such changes. As there are many unknowns, it is inevitable that Hong Kong people are anxious.

In 1984, Deng Xiaoping mentioned three criteria for "patriots". First, a patriot respects their own nation. Second, they sincerely support China's resumption of sovereignty over Hong Kong. Third, they do not harm Hong Kong's prosperity and stability. Of course, different people have different standards, and they might have slightly different interpretations of "respect" and "sincere support." Loving China and Hong Kong does not mean being a sycophant. If the powers that be have done wrong, they should be criticised or opposed. But at the same time, there are clear boundaries between "one country" and "two systems". If all sides do not accept the limitations and resort to "scorched-earth" tactics, there will be little room for political manoeuvre.

After the anti-amendment storm, the central government wants to reshape the political and social ecology of Hong Kong. The people of Hong Kong are concerned about how far the powers that be intend to go. The Basic Law mentions that the Chief Executive can be selected through an election or consultation. But the Basic Law also clearly states that the Chief Executive should ultimately be selected by universal suffrage. If he or she is selected through consultation in the future, it will be a retrograde step for Hong Kong's democracy.

Regarding the issue of "patriots running Hong Kong", the powers that be should have more communication with society to reduce misunderstanding and suspicion.

明報社評2021.01.29：「愛國者治港」劃界線 不忘有容乃大初心

行政長官林鄭月娥述職，國家主席習近平提到一國兩制行穩致遠，必須堅持「愛國者治港」。

1980年代初，鄧小平提出「愛國愛港者治港」，至於「全面管治權」，則是2014年國務院《一國兩制實踐白皮書》所強調的概念。對中央而言，這兩個概念早已包含在「港人治港、高度自治」之中，事關國家主權、安全和發展利益，也是一國兩制下的基本政治倫理，近7、8年要再三強調，是因為有關一國兩制的認識和落實出現了偏差。前年反修例風暴爆發，支持者認為是「爭取民主自由」，中央則認為香港已成為「顛覆基地」，有人勾結外部反華勢力，港獨由暗轉明，必須阻止這些力量奪取香港管治權，實施《港區國安法》是重要一着，但不是全部。

習近平的最新發言，反映中央滿意《港區國安法》執行成效，同時認為必須從管治體制和權力分配入手，貫徹「愛國者治港」，因為這跟中央有效落實全面管治權，乃是一枚銀幣的兩面。未來一段時間，「反中亂港者出局」將是中央處理香港問題的重要思路，人大就立法會議員資格作出決定，以及公務員宣誓，只是連串變化的開始。中央打算如何體現對港全面管治權，將決定這場變化究竟有多深多闊，由於有很多未知，港人難免感到忐忑。

1984年，鄧小平曾提及「愛國者」標準有三，一是尊重自己民族，二是誠心誠意擁護祖國恢復對香港行使主權，三是不損害香港繁榮和穩定。當然，人人心中尺度不一，對於何謂「尊重」和「誠心誠意擁護」等，不同人的看法也許會有一些偏差。愛國愛港不等於唯唯諾諾，倘若權力當局有不是之處，應該批評就批評，應當反對就反對；與此同時，一國兩制各有分際底線，各方若不接受局限、不惜攬炒，香港很難有政治迴旋空間。

反修例風暴過後，中央要重塑本港的政治社會生態，港人關注的是權力當局打算做得有多盡。《基本法》提到，行政長官可以透過選舉或協商產生，然而最終普選產生，也是《基本法》訂明的目標，未來特首改由協商產生，肯定是香港民主的倒退。

有關「愛國者治港」的問題，權力當局應與民間有多更溝通，減少誤解與猜疑。

■Glossary

生字

tolerance : the willingness to accept or tolerate sb/sth, esp. opinions or behaviour that you may not agree with, or people who are not like you

sycophant : a person who praises important or powerful people too much and in a way that is not sincere, esp. in order to get sth from them

retrograde : making a situation worse or returning to how sth was in the past