Coming Up for Air：Of 'useless' books and country music

First question: Why are you so serious all the time?

Answer: I don't know. Maybe I was born that way. Maybe it's my way of shutting myself off from the outside world; that is, by being unapproachable and grouchy I am able to limit the number of interactions I need to have with other people. I do find that being serious, especially at work, helps me to focus and to get things done the way I want them to get done. As a parent of young children there is constant pressure to not only fulfil my obligations at the bookshop but also to minimise the time I am away from my kids. I often fail in striking the right balance in that regard but would rather try and fail than simply ignore it altogether.

Second question: What does it take to be a bookseller?

Answer: I'm not sure I'm in a position to be giving advice about this as someone who has only been in this profession for a few years. I can mention the things that have seemed to work for me: creativity, patience, and beer. I'm kidding about the beer. Okay, not really.

By creativity I mean making the best of what you have, or, just as important, what you don't have. When I first opened Bleak House Books I had only a fraction of the books I have today. It takes time and working capital to build a good collection, and I had very little of both at the beginning. Rather than worry about the books I didn't have or couldn't stock, I focused on the volumes I did have. I would write posts about individual titles, often highlighting some interesting fact or detail about the book, like its author, cover art, or publisher. This, I think, helped give the community a sense of what Bleak House Books was about and why it was different from other bookshops. And it also helped us promote and ultimately sell the books then in our collection. My belief then, as it is now, was that there is never such a thing as a useless book. A bookseller who is creative enough, and perhaps desperate enough, should be able to rescue from the trash pile even the most seemingly average book.

I have also learned to be patient as a bookseller. Being patient means giving books the time to sell themselves. In Hong Kong there is an expectation for retailers to treat all their stock like perishable goods. If something doesn't sell within a week of its initial shelf life then it won't sell at all. This might be good practice for the butcher at a wet market but not for booksellers. If there's something I've learned as a bookseller it is that every book has its rightful owner. It is not unusual for a book at our bookshop to go unsold for months and even years, sitting on a bookshelf accumulating dust and getting foxed. But I assure you that there will come a time when someone walks into the bookshop, sees that same book and says to him or herself, ''where have you been all my life?'' And that, my friend, is what being a bookseller is all about.

Third question: Why was Lady Gaga asked to perform the National Anthem at the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States?

Answer: Bet you didn't see that one coming; did you? As far as I can tell, and I had to do some research to find this out, Lady Gaga is an outspoken supporter of President Biden and Vice President Harris. She also has roots in Pennsylvania, Biden's home state, and is an outspoken critic of Donald Trump. She also speaks out often about politics and social justice issues.

In this last respect, Lady Gaga is not unique. Many performers in the United States are similarly outspoken about issues that are important to them. There is no pressure for performers in the United States to avoid speaking about certain issues or for them to have to proclaim their allegiance to a particular party or leader.

More surprising was the appearance of country music singer and self-identified Republican Garth Brooks at the inauguration. In a spare yet powerful performance, Brooks sang ''Amazing Grace''. When he got to the last verse of the song (Amazing grace, how sweet the sound; That saved a wretch like me; I once was lost, but now I am found; Was blind, but now I see), Brooks paused to ask those watching from home and at work to sing along with him ''as one, united''.

For Brooks, it was a call for unity in a dangerously fractured country. We will never know for a fact how many people heeded his call. What we do know, however, is that Brooks did more to unite the American people in the three-minutes he spent on stage than Donald J. Trump ever did in the four years he was President.

■by Albert Wan

Albert is the co‑founder and proprietor of Bleak House Books, an English language bookstore in San Po Kong.

(Email: albert@bleakhousebooks.com.hk)