Editorial：Mandatory testing scheme must be more aggressive

Admittedly, the cumulative number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong is still lower than that of places like Japan, South Korea or Singapore. The situation of Hong Kong is not too bad if compared with Tokyo recently, where about 1,000 new cases have been added each day. However, in terms of the trend of the pandemic, it is obvious that the recent performance of Hong Kong has been much worse than that of Singapore. Since the fourth wave of the pandemic began, although the number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong has not increased significantly, the number of new cases per day has still not been able to fall back to the level of 10 or so. The situation remains precarious. Recently, the virus has dangerously found its way into a number of old districts where grassroots citizens live.

About 200,000 people in Hong Kong live in subdivided units in old buildings. Previously, there were relatively many outbreaks on public or private housing estates, which to a certain extent only reflects that most of the population in Hong Kong live in these places and there is a higher chance of registering confirmed cases on these estates. But that has nothing to do with the risk of an outbreak. As residents move in and out of neighbourhoods of different social strata, it is easy for the virus to spread with the movements. The risk has always existed. As early as last year, when the outbreak began, experts were already concerned about the risk of outbreaks in old buildings and subdivided units. But the authorities' disease control efforts have always been lagging behind the development of the pandemic. The ''triply inadequate'' buildings present a gap in the prevention of the pandemic, as problems such as substandard pipes have still not been given sufficient attention.

In order to stop the spread of the pandemic, the government has repeatedly tightened the standards for testing. First, testing became mandatory for buildings where two units have had unrelated infection cases within two weeks. The mechanism for ''designated areas'' was later introduced, requiring an area to be mandatorily tested if a building has an infection case or sewage samples continue to show positive test results. Recently, the authorities have even sealed off ''restricted areas'' and conducted mandatory testing of all people in the district. It is inevitable that some people will find the mandatory testing programmes troublesome and annoying. However, as long as the outbreaks in old buildings are not brought under control, not only the health of residents is endangered, but it will also be very difficult for the pandemic to ease off in Hong Kong.

The government's toughening of mandatory testing has revealed a small group of people who are unwilling to co-operate and who are trying to ''avoid testing'' by all means. It is estimated that more than 200 people have not been tested in accordance with the regulations (not counting those who ''fled'') during the Yau Ma Tei sealing-off operation over the weekend. There are similar problems on public and private housing estates. One has to shoulder legal responsibilities if one violates mandatory testing requirements. The government needs to step up law enforcement to prevent mandatory testing from becoming a toothless tiger. The key, however, remains the public's enthusiasm about fighting the pandemic together.

明報社評 2021.01.28：舊樓強檢要進取 逃避檢測誤控疫

舊區疫情爆不停，繼油麻地和深水埗之後，北角又有舊樓告急，部分居民要撤離檢疫。舊區居住環境惡劣，劏房眾多喉管錯亂，一直是抗疫薄弱環節，近期病毒擴散有如火燒連環船，政府控疫必須更果斷迅速，若有「三無大廈」（無法團、居民組織、管理公司）發現確診病例，就應強制檢測，封區「清毒」亦要更進取。

誠然，香港累計確診病例，仍較日韓星等地為少，若與最近東京疫情天天新增約千宗相比，似乎亦未算很差，可是論疫情走勢，近期香港的表現，明顯比新加坡糟糕得多。第四波疫情以來，本港確診數字雖然未見幾何級數增加，可是單日新增病例遲遲無法回落到10多宗以下的水平，始終如履薄冰。最近病毒攻入多個基層舊區，更是險象環生。

全港約有20萬人居舊樓劏房，之前疫情多在公屋或私人屋苑出現，某程度只反映本港大多數人口在這些地方居住，出現確診者機率相應較高，這跟爆疫風險高低是兩回事。他們出入不同階層社區，病毒容易隨之擴散，風險一直存在，早在去年疫情爆發初期，專家已關注舊樓劏房爆疫風險，然而當局的控疫工作，一直落在疫情之後，「三無大廈」所出現的防疫缺口，諸如喉管不合格等，遲遲未獲足夠重視。

政府為阻疫情蔓延，強檢標準一再收緊，先是規定一幢大廈兩周內兩單位出現無關連病例便強檢，到後來引入「指定區域」機制，區內大廈一有確診，又或污水樣本檢測持續呈陽性，便要納入強檢名單；及至近日，當局更以圍封「受限區域」方式，強制區內所有人檢測。當局強制檢測，難免有人嫌麻煩、質疑擾民，然而舊樓疫情一日不受控制，不僅危及居民健康，全港疫情也很難緩和。

政府加緊強檢後，暴露小撮人不願配合，千方百計「避檢」。周末的油麻地圍封行動，不計之前「出逃」的一批人，估計還有200多人未按規定檢測。公屋和私人屋苑一樣有類似問題。違反強檢要求，需要承擔法律責任，為免強檢措施淪為無牙老虎，政府有必要加強執法，不過關鍵始終是市民積極響應，齊心抗疫。

