英語雞精班：笑聲中除「舊歲」（下）

此說與冷戰交織：The "enemy," who was the capitalist United States here, could only laugh hypocritically or deceitfully […] the Maoist commentator exerted a kind of "clinical gaze" at the person who laughs; the smile on Reischauer's face became an outer sign of his inner malaise (萎靡) resulting from his identification with the declining old force […]

社會主義者的笑聲則相反：In contrast, the socialist citizen's laughter was often described as cheerful, hearty, genuine, and healthy. Such laughter was the outer manifestation of the socialist spirit, which was euphoric (狂喜的), rhapsodic (狂熱的), and optimistic.

這種笑聲也得到偉大的毛主席讚揚！

