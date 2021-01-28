Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
4. Something cold, but sweet and tasty. (3,5)
6. To ask for something really urgently.
7. A name for behaviour that seems completely mad.
8. Having no space to spare, a _____ fit.
10. Musical instrument, a woodwind using a double reed.
12. High quality pottery: a speciality of China, ancient and modern.
■Clues Down
1. Cards, cuttings, anything that brings back personal memories can be kept in this.
2. A: Let's give ourselves a _____, B.
B: Ah yes, fish-and-chips. Lovely!
3. A sudden sharp, pointed push against or into something.
5. A person whose job might be to keep machinery in good working order.
9. To express an idea without saying the usual words directly.
11. To make a drawing by cutting lines into metal.