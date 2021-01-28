Word Puzzle

4. Something cold, but sweet and tasty. (3,5)

6. To ask for something really urgently.

7. A name for behaviour that seems completely mad.

8. Having no space to spare, a _____ fit.

10. Musical instrument, a woodwind using a double reed.

12. High quality pottery: a speciality of China, ancient and modern.

■Clues Down

1. Cards, cuttings, anything that brings back personal memories can be kept in this.

2. A: Let's give ourselves a _____, B.

B: Ah yes, fish-and-chips. Lovely!

3. A sudden sharp, pointed push against or into something.

5. A person whose job might be to keep machinery in good working order.

9. To express an idea without saying the usual words directly.

11. To make a drawing by cutting lines into metal.

■by David Foulds