名人教英文：It's an ill wind (that blows nobody any good) 什麼事情都總會有人得益

高文：肺炎瘟疫之下，家兄被公司解僱了。他公司所接訂單只維持到上星期，老闆無法繼續聘用他。

Nerys: There are so many like him. Things are looking nearly as bad now as they were at the top of the first wave.

內里斯：很多人都和令兄一樣。目前情况似乎和瘟疫第一波最嚴重的時候差不多。

Gawain: How are things for you? You're an accountant aren't you?

高文：你自己怎樣？你是做會計的，對嗎？

Nerys: Yes. So far so good. There's enough work to keep us busy and I'm able to work from home. My sister's the lucky one.

內里斯：不錯。我們到目前還好，大家都有足夠的工作，我還可以在家辦公。我妹妹最幸運。

Gawain: Oh, how's that?

高文：啊，為什麼？

Nerys: She works for a fitness equipment company and since the pandemic started people have been buying their fitness bikes like crazy so they can exercise at home. The company has never made so much money.

內里斯：她在一家健身器材公司任職，而瘟疫爆發以來，很多人瘋了般購買健身腳踏車，以便在家做運動。她公司從來沒賺過這麼多錢。

Gawain: Well, it's an ill wind...

高文：什麼事情都總會有人得益。

It's an ill wind that blows nobody any good 是成語，直譯是「不給任何人吹來任何好處的風，就是惡風」。這本是說航海：某些人遭遇的逆風，卻是某些人歡迎的順風。現在，這成語習慣解作「即使是壞事，也總會有人因之得益」，例如：As is often said, it's an ill wind that blows nobody any good. Singapore will profit by Hong Kong's decline（常言道，有失者則必有得者。香港衰落，將有利於新加坡）。

■作者簡介︰專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

■作者︰古德明