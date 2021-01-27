Common Nonsense：The Lion Rock we climb

Pardon me that I'm obsessed with feelings and rhyming, though neither warrants poetry, not to mention good poetry. Nevertheless we need poetry to lift up our fallen lives and fallen city. Nothing has poetically captured this better than the opening lines of DH Lawrence's Lady Chatterley's Lover I dare say:

''Ours is essentially a tragic age, so we refuse to take it tragically. The cataclysm has happened, we are among the ruins, we start to build up new little habitats, to have new little hopes. It is rather hard work: there is now no smooth road into the future: but we go round, or scramble over the obstacles. We've got to live, no matter how many skies have fallen.''

Whether that day the sky has fallen onto or risen against the horizon depends on which side you're on. It was when Joe Biden was sworn in while Trump flew away quietly in no-longer-his Air Force One that the young poet Amanda Gorman was ushered onto the stage to deliver her poem for the occasion: ''The Hill We Climb''.

''The Hill We Climb'' may not be a familiar poetic title to every one of us but it must be a too familiar heartfelt expression in Cantonese (兄弟爬山) we, at least once, chanted and sang dearly. Miss Gorman, the 22-year-old National Youth Poet Laureate, dressing in yellow (coincidentally the colour for the oppressed) opened her poem with these lines:

''When day comes we ask ourselves,

where can we find light in this never-ending shade?

The loss we carry,

a sea we must wade.

We've braved the belly of the beast,

We've learned that quiet isn't always peace,

and the norms and notions

of what just is

isn't always just-ice.''

Nothing semantically nor metaphorically difficult here, perhaps, with the exception of the line ''We've braved the belly of the beast'' which, I guess, we may take the liberty to construe as any instance of ''scramble over the obstacles'' ranging from Leviathans to the present runaway pandemic.

The (only) interesting bit cast and blessed by Miss Gorman's poetic licence is her splitting ''justice'' as ''just-ice''. She pronounced it as ''just is'', phonically repeating the ending of the preceding line on the stage. Thus ''justice'' is ''what is just'', though the world unfailingly fails us on that.

If you happened to have watched the presidential inauguration, you may agree with me that Miss Gorman's performance exceeded what we may expect of a recital as she almost danced with her petite hands to the music of her poem. To me, that is both attraction and distraction. It drew me to appreciate that the poetry of Gorman's was in the making on the stage before the global audience whereas it distracted me from feeling the flame and agony, if any, flowing from our standing against this failing world. For an instance, I almost missed this line until I read it in the text:

''But while democracy can be periodically delayed, it can never be permanently defeated.''

This heavy line, though it need not be said sadly, has to be recited with the strength good enough to cover our healing wounds, even to the extent that we are indifferent to the dripping blood sneaked down between our fingers. Miss Gorman's performance was too light for the better interpretation of a line like this. Her poem, when read closely as a text, may not offer the very authenticity of her feeling which, one may imagine, could only be groomed along with the calling for genuine resistance. Melanie McDonagh, a columnist of The Spectator, lamented that ''The Hill We Climb'' is full of emotional exclamations interspersed with dramatic dictions. You shall grab what she meant (in fact, she exaggerated a bit by grading this poem as ''a bit rubbish'') when you watched Miss Gorman on YouTube.

I would rather suggest that watching Miss Gorman is like watching the segregation of the poet's voice and the poetic authenticity. Her poem shall be saved by others who have once ''braved the belly of the beast'', for example, we the Hong Kongers. At least we could lend a more authentic and resounding voice to the following lines in ''The Hill We Climb'':

''For there is always light, if only we're brave enough to see it.

If only we’re brave to be it.''

We are, aren't we?

■by Lawrence Lau•劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. Meet his cat 寅恪.