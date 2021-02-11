Editorial：Lockdown for testing has its value

The government has deployed 3,000 staff to cordon off the ''restricted zone'' in Yau Ma Tei and Jordan for about two days. More than 7,000 people have undergone mandatory testing during the action and 13 positive cases have been identified. An objective review of the success and failure of the lockdown has to consider questions of many aspects, including the target and rationality of the action, the constraints in reality, the smoothness of measure execution, the pandemic control efficacy in substance, as well as the extent of impact on the residents and businesses.

Although people inside the restricted area were not allowed to leave the area at will during the lockdown, they were not ordered to stay at home. Even if they had tested negative at one previous moment, there was no guarantee that they would not be infected with the virus by accident the next moment. What is more, people could enter the neighbourhood as usual again after the lockdown had been lifted. In other words, locking down a district for compulsory testing cannot guarantee achieving ''zero caseload in the district''. The biggest effect of the action is to identify as many asymptomatic patients as possible. According to the authorities, there are three main considerations behind the imposing of the lockdown. Aside from operational feasibility in practice and the numerous cases of recently confirmed infections in the district, the decision was also prompted by the authorities' findings in the middle of this month that 90% of coronavirus-contaminated building sewage samples came from the restricted area.

Sewage testing has been introduced by the authorities in recent months as a tool for tracing the virus. Previous operations have shown that it is an effective way to locate asymptomatic patients. The high number of confirmed infections and positively tested sewage samples in the restricted area is absolutely unusual. There are a large number of ''triply-inadequate'' buildings in the neighbourhood. The condition for pandemic control is also not at a level comparable to common public housing estates or private estates. There is rationality in the authorities' action of imposing lockdown for compulsory testing.

Many residents in the area had already undergone testing before the lockdown for mandatory testing and more than a hundred confirmed infections were identified during that time. To a certain extent, the lockdown measure was a second round to find out those who had slipped through the net. Still, a positivity rate of 0.17% was reported after the lockdown. This is exactly a proof of the transmission risk of the virus.

明報社評 2021.01.26：封區檢測有價值 行動準則要釐清

政府首次封區檢測告一段落，各方反應言人人殊，有意見認為勞民傷財、成本效益低，亦有專家認為封區強檢有需要有價值。封區強檢對居民和商戶影響大，難免有怨言有投訴，政府初硎新試，行動也必有可改善之處，總體而言，這次封區處理尚算合格，強檢兩天完成，未生大亂子，至於成效是高是低，則不宜簡單以檢測陽性比率一個數字來衡量，同時也要留意「蘋果與橙不能直接比較」。抗疫戰要因事制宜，一切視乎疫情發展以及現實戰場環境，既無任何情况皆通用的萬靈丹，也毋須斷然排除任何選項。封區強檢有其價值，不應以政治有色眼鏡看待，當局應從今次行動汲取經驗，就何時要強檢、何時要封區，訂下一套合理客觀準則，作為日後行動的參考。

政府動員3000人圍封油麻地及佐敦「受限區域」近兩天，行動共強制逾7000人檢測，找出13宗陽性個案。客觀檢視這次封區的得失，需要考慮多方面問題，包括行動的目標和合理性、現實條件制約、執行過程是否順暢、具體控疫成效，以及對居民商戶的影響程度。

這次封區強檢，雖然受限區市民不得擅自離開，惟亦非全面禁足不准離開處所，即使上一刻強檢結果呈陰性，也無法保證下一刻不會意外感染病毒，何况小區解封後，市民又可如常出入，換言之，封區強檢無法保證「小區清零」，行動最大作用，就是盡量找出更多隱形病人。根據當局說法，這次圍封行動背後有三大考慮，除了現實操作可行性、近期區內確診病例眾多，還因為當局本月中所做的大廈污水病毒檢測顯示，有九成污水陽性樣本來自受限區。

污水檢測是當局近月引入的病毒追蹤手段，之前的操作證明，這是找出隱形病人的一個有效方法。受限區確診病例及污水陽性樣本之多，情况絕不尋常；區內「三無」大廈林立，控疫環境亦非一般公共屋邨或私人屋苑可比，當局封區檢測有其合理性。

當局今次封區強檢之前，區內很多居民其實已接受了檢測，已知確診者過百，封區強檢某程度是第二重執漏，仍然得出0.17%這個陽性比率，正正說明了病毒傳播風險。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

grumble /ˈɡrʌmbl/：sth that you complain about because you are not satisfied

guarantee /ˌɡærənˈtiː/：sth that makes sth else certain to happen

feasibility /ˌfiːzəˈbɪləti/：the quality of being possible and likely to be achieved

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm