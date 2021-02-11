Australian in HK：Hello from Jordan lockdown!

As a Correctional Services Department chaplain I have to smile at the fact that part of the team of 3,000 government public servants stopping people from leaving their homes is a contingent of CSD officers!

In fact my building is being secured by officers from the Fire Services Department and I must say that they and all the other officials I have encountered in this testing exercise (pun intended) have been most polite and friendly.

This experience has certainly made me more aware of the situation of people in so many parts of the world who have been or now are under lockdowns. Not to mention the situation of my many friends in prison!

Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

Website: www.v2catholic.com

E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com

audio: link.mingpao.com/15210.htm