John Larrysson's Column：Why does English have who/whom?

In Old English words were sorted by their role in a sentence. Different words and spellings were used depending on whether or not the word was the subject or object of the sentence. These grammatical markers showed exactly who was doing what to whom. In Modern English we use word order to indicate the subject and object of the sentence. So Sally saw Tom. compared to Tom saw Sally. depends entirely on word order to determine who saw whom. Over the centuries English partly gave up cases and switched to using word order, except for the pronouns. Today only a few very common words, such as I/me, still keep the old system.

To understand that old system one can examine Modern German. Unlike Modern English, German changes nouns, adjectives, articles and pronouns to fit into four grammatical cases. The cases are the nominative, genitive, dative, and accusative. The case of a noun depends on the grammatical function of the noun in the sentence. In English we call the nominative, the subject of the sentence. Example: I am here. The genitive is the possessive. Example: It is mine. The dative is the indirect object. Example: I kicked the football into the goal. The accusative is the direct object of the sentence. I kicked the football.

To learn German one must master grammatical cases. Chinese languages use word order. To learn English one must master both word order and cases. It isn't easy to do.

