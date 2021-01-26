一弦清一心：The power of an entrance

The British-Canadian journalist Barbara Amiel has to look to unconventional sources for instruction as she labours to conjure up imaginative beginnings for her pieces. In addition to drawing on her knack (本領) of wowing people with what she wore — in her heyday, her extensive wardrobe was memorably covered by Vogue — she also took cue from George Bernard Shaw's trick of performing a little dance for the press shortly before a sit-down interview, as a way to pique their interest.

''When I sweated over a column on legal affairs or détente or the Middle East, I would always couch the beginning in a verbal jig, some grab-your-attention outrageous line or anecdote, and I thought of my clothes and appearance in the same way,'' Amiel divulges.

For Amy Fine Collins, another writer who's also a clothes horse (時裝模特兒), the impact her rather whimsical dress sense has on her writings is even more pronounced. Just look at how she set the stage for her profile on the French fashion designer Jacqueline de Ribes. The information she had to convey to her reader at the beginning of her piece was straightforward enough:

de Ribes was born in Paris on 14th July 1929

Her parents were the Count and Countess Jean de Beaumont

She was eventually awarded a Cavalier of the Legion of Honour by former president Nicolas Sarkozy

Collins' virtuosity in creating theatre out of these bare-bones facts is nothing short of stunning:

Suddenly the dining-room doors opened, and in glided the Vicomtesse de Ribes. An exotic vision, the aristocratic beauty was swaddled from the pinnacle of her tasselled hat to the tips of her pointed slippers in a fantastically opulent Turkish disguise, ingeniously cobbled together by the Vicomtesse herself from three of her old haute couture dresses; organza lamé from a remnant market; and a sable cape, acquired from an impoverished ballerina. Recalls de la Renta, ''It was a show. And she was the star. No one knew like Jacqueline the power of an entrance.''

Jacqueline de Ribes's instinct for arrivals is, in every sense, innate. Oldest child of the Count and Countess Jean de Beaumont, she made her entrance into the world on Bastille Day 1929 — the 140th anniversary of the insurrection that had cost some of her ancestors their heads. ''I was born on July 14,'' Jacqueline recounted recently, during a toast occasioned by President Nicolas Sarkozy's decoration of her as a Cavalier of the Legion of Honour. ''I evidently stirred up a little revolution.''

What I particularly like about Collins' introduction is its double meaning: in describing de Ribes' entrance at the party, Collins is making her entrance as a writer too. Not prepared to be upstaged, Collins exploits the expressive potential of her material to the full, very much the way de Ribes plumbed the depths of her originality when assembling her flight-of-fancy (天馬行空的) outfit. To emphasise de Ribes' patrician roots, for example, Collins underscores how the date of de Ribes' birth coincided with the 140th anniversary of the storming of Bastille, a seminal event that heralded the toppling of the French nobility. Collins then takes advantage of a quip (妙語) de Ribes made at the Legion of Honour awards ceremony — ''I evidently stirred up a little revolution'' — to not only make another allusion to de Ribes' class, but also to give readers a preview of her piece's theme: de Ribes is a woman accustomed to stirring things up, both in her manner of dress and in her decision (radical at the time) to be an aristocrat who worked.

Mindful of the power of an entrance, I did try to come up with my own version of Amiel's verbal jig in a recent piece on the CCP's liking for using financial rewards to goad people into carrying out its orders. Hong Kong people are all too aware of this practice, and since familiarity breeds indifference, the issue is in danger of being ignored altogether. In presenting it as my topic, I reasoned, it's best if I could stir things up a bit. So, I took the risk of starting my column with an anecdote that tested the limits of good taste. What follows are the first two paragraphs of the piece in question. To be honest, I'm still in two minds about whether my entrance worked. I leave it to my Ming Pao readers to decide.

https://hk.appledaily.com/opinion/20201017/HJRY5ETI2NFIBLUGSFWXRFUNZE/

文︰Michelle Ng •吳若琦

曾於女拔和牛津大學讀書，現教授英文寫作，閒時喜歡追憶民國。

