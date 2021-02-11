Editorial：China's GDP reached RMB100 trillion

Based on the average exchange rate of RMB in 2020, China's economy totals about US$14.7 trillion, or about US$15.6 trillion at the current exchange rate, placing it firmly in second place in the world. China accounts for about 17% of the global economy. According to the latest forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the US's GDP fell by 4.27% in 2020 to about US$20.81 trillion. With the US's GDP decreasing and China's increasing, the gap between the US and Chinese economies will be narrowed to US$6 trillion or so, with China's GDP equal to more than 70% of the US's GDP. This is the first time in modern world history that a country's economic output is so near that of the US.

According to the World Bank's standards, the GDP per capita of a high-income country should be above US$12,500. China is now at a critical stage in crossing the ''middle-income trap'', and while the gap may not seem large, it is not easy to cross this threshold. Some Latin American countries have been stuck at this level for a long time exactly because they have fallen into the ''middle-income trap''. The key reason for this is that when a country's GDP per capita reaches US$10,000, if its technological standards cannot compete with those of developed countries and costs are higher than those of low-income countries, economic development will eventually lack momentum.

Despite the enviable success of China's economy last year, and the fact that both the IMF and the World Bank have coincidentally predicted that China's economic growth could reach 7.9% in 2021, the country's economic malaise should not be ignored. The National Bureau of Statistics has warned that there is a lot of uncertainty about the changes in the pandemic and the external environment, and the foundation for economic recovery is not yet solid.

As the main generator of economic growth, mainland consumption remained negative in 2020, with total retail sales of consumer goods declining by 3.9% over the previous year. The real growth of disposable income per capita net of the price factor is only 2.1%, which is lower than the economic growth. The employment and income levels of low- and middle-income groups will influence the trend of consumption, and it is still crucial to improve the quality of employment and protect people's income.

明報社評 2021.01.25：中國GDP破百萬億 亦喜亦憂變數仍多

日前公布的2020年中國經濟數據顯示，內地去年國內生產總值（GDP）101萬5986億元（人民幣，下同），首度突破百萬億元。按可比價格計算，增長2.3%，增幅雖然是40年來最低，但在新冠疫情肆虐的今日，卻是全球1萬億美元以上的主要經濟體中，唯一實現增長的。這意味中國經濟總量與美國的差距進一步收窄，成為現代歷史上首個經濟總量達到美國七成的國家，亦標誌中國進入跨越「中等收入陷阱」的關鍵時刻。

按照2020全年人民幣平均匯率計算，中國經濟總量約為14.7萬億美元，若按當前匯率計，約為15.6萬億美元，穩居世界第二，佔全球經濟比重17%左右。根據國際貨幣基金組織（IMF）最新預測，2020年美國GDP會下跌4.27%，約為20.81萬億美元。此消彼長之下，中美經濟總量差距收窄至6萬多億美元，中國的GDP相當於美國的逾七成。這也是世界現代歷史上，首個國家的經濟總量如此接近美國。

按照世界銀行標準，高收入國家的人均GDP，應在1.25萬美元以上，中國目前正處在跨越「中等收入陷阱」的關鍵時期，看似差距不大，但要跨過這一門檻並非易事。一些拉丁美洲國家長期在此水平止步不前，正是陷入了「中等收入陷阱」。其中的關鍵原因，是當人均GDP達到1萬美元時，若科技水準無法與已開發國家競爭，成本又高於低收入國家，最終會導致經濟發展缺乏動力。

儘管中國經濟去年取得令人艷羨的成就，而且，IMF和世界銀行都不約而同地預計，2021年中國經濟增速可達到7.9%，但中國經濟的隱憂也不容忽視。國家統計局就提醒，疫情變化和外部環境存在諸多不確定性，經濟恢復基礎尚不牢固。

作為經濟增長的主要引擎，2020年內地消費仍是負增長，全年社會消費品零售總額較上年下降3.9%。全國居民人均可支配收入扣除價格因素的實際增幅僅2.1%，低於經濟增幅。中低收入群體就業和收入水準將影響消費走勢，提升就業質量、保障民眾收入，仍然是關鍵。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

coincidentally /kəʊˌɪnsɪˈdentəli/：in a way that is not planned, but happens by chance

foundation /faʊnˈdeɪʃn/：a principle, an idea or a fact that sth is based on and that it grows from

net of：after a deduction has been made for

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm