【明報專訊】"Wait a minute!" Officer Mutt cried. "That wall belongs to the taxpayers! What do you think you are doing picking it up?" Albert took a deep breath and put it down. "Sorry," he said. "I just had a sudden urge (衝動) to let in some fresh air." "You don't have to pick up the wall to do that!" Mutt answered. Pick up here means to take something and raise it up. When Albert was out of sight, Mutt ordered the cook to put fewer vitamins in Albert's soup.