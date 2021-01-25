Mona's Musings : On integrity

Regardless of your likings of RTHK, and your sentiments on the political incidents preceding the series of recent interference faced by the media, Ms Qoser's plight should be alarming because it exemplifies an erosion of business integrity — a foundation that our city was built upon, and to many, distinguished us from others.

Having joined RTHK in October 2017, Ms Nabela Qoser's original probation period should have ended last October. However, citing complaints from the public, the management extended her probation period for 120 days, during which an investigation was held. Subsequently, an overwhelming 59,000 signatures were collected by citizens with an opposite opinion, in support of Ms Qoser's professional performance. However, despite his own promise to the staff union, Mr Fung Kin-yip (馮建業), Deputy Director of Broadcasting, has not considered such positive feedback. Still, the management was not able to hold Ms Qoser responsible for any professional misconduct under the investigation. As such, the extended probation should have ended instead of being extended.

The mistreatment of Ms Qoser points to the management's failure in their promise, integrity as well as due review process within the structure. All of these are unacceptable in the goal-driven business world. Given that the public service industry affects the mass public more than any business does, such misconduct should not be left in impunity.

In light of the current situation of Hong Kong, such discussions are feeble and at times, futile. But if we do not try to make coherent arguments for those mistreated by dubious managerial tricks, we would concede the grounds we have, sooner than we would like to.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

Email:monafpchu@gmail.com

