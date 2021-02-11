Editorial : David Perry and HK's common law system

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab and former Foreign Minister Malcolm Rifkind have criticised Perry one after another. Raab said that as the case involved eight pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, Perry's handling of the case is "pretty mercenary". Both Raab and Rifkind have a legal background. Ultimately, Perry did not take the case. According to a statement by the Department of Justice, Perry expressed concern about pressure from British society and the exemption from compulsory quarantine arrangements. Those on the outside have no way to know which is the bigger factor.

When the Department of Justice appoints prosecutors, priority is given to local barristers. If there is a need to hire an overseas lawyer, there must be sufficient grounds, and the court's approval is required. Earlier, the High Court allowed the prosecution to hire Perry as the prosecutor for the case of the eight pro-democracy activists. The judgement clearly stated that, as the defence intends to challenge some provisions of the Public Order Ordinance, which is related to major legal disputes and will have a significant impact on the freedom of assembly in the future, such constitutional disputes will definitely involve many foreign cases.

The eight individuals being charged are prominent politicians and are somewhat well-known figures in the West. The advantage of a common law system is its high degree of transparency. The judge listens to the views of both the prosecution and the defence to make a ruling, and the arguments must be clear in the judgement. If the prosecution's evidence is weak, the court cannot convict the defendant.

In a common law system, both the prosecution and the defence have the right to choose their legal representatives. At the same time, barristers have to comply with the "Cab-Rank Rule", meaning that a barrister cannot decline a request on the grounds of one's identity, the nature of the case and the barrister's personal views on the client such as his or her reputation. This principle is aimed at ensuring that unpopular people can find a lawyer and the lawyers representing them will not be criticised or condemned on moral grounds. In Britain, this principle does not apply to foreign cases. A basic element of the rule of law is that only facts and the law matter. The handling of cases by judicial personnel should not be affected by political and one's personal moral precepts. The anti-amendment movement and the implementation of the "Hong Kong National Security Law" have a profound impact on Hong Kong, and the courts have to deal with more and more politically sensitive cases. Hong Kong must uphold the rule of law and judicial independence.

明報社評2021.01.22：英政治施壓逼退佩里 動搖普通法在港根基

壹傳媒創辦人黎智英等8人，被控前年8月18日在維園組織及參與未經批准集結，港府原本找來英國御用大律師David Perry（下譯佩里）擔任主控官，英國外相不點名批評佩里「唯利是圖」，最終律政司更換主控官。David Perry在法律界是響噹噹的名字。以往佩里曾多次獲律政司委聘，來港擔任矚目大案的主控官，包括前行政長官曾蔭權被控公職人員行為失當案、前政務司長許仕仁受賄案等。

英國外相藍韜文及前外相聶偉敬先後批評佩里。藍韜文指「8人案」涉及香港民主派人士，接手此案令人有「僱傭兵唯利是圖」之感。藍韜文和聶偉敬皆有法律背景。佩里最終未有接手案件，根據律政司聲明，佩里對來自英國社會的壓力及豁免強制檢疫安排表示關注，哪個因素影響最大，外界無從得知。

律政司委聘檢控官，會優先考慮本地大律師，若有需要外聘海外律師，必須有充分理由，並得到法院同意。早前高院批准控方聘用佩里作為「8人案」主控官，判辭清楚指出，辯方打算挑戰《公安條例》部分條文，事關重大法律爭議，對日後集會自由有重大影響，這類涉及憲法的爭議，必定涉及很多外國案例。

「8人案」各被告都是知名政治人物，在西方有一定知名度。普通法優點是透明度高，法官聽取控辯雙方觀點作出判決，判辭要將理據說得一清二楚，如果控方證據不足理據薄弱，法庭不可能給被告定罪。

普通法之下，控辯雙方都有權利選擇其法律代表，大律師亦有「不可拒聘原則」（Cab-Rank Rule），不能因為委聘者的身分、案件的性質、以及大律師對委聘者的個人看法，諸如當事人的聲譽等，作為拒聘理由。有關原則既是保障不受歡迎者可以找到律師，同時亦確保代表他們的律師，不會受到抨擊或道德譴責。根據英國的規定，有關原則不適用於外地案件。法治一個基本元素，就是只講事實和法律，司法人員處理案件不應受政治和個人道德傾向影響。反修例風暴和《香港國安法》實施，對香港影響深遠，法庭要處理的政治敏感案件愈來愈多。香港必須堅持法治和司法獨立。

■Glossary

生字

priority : the most important place among various things or people

matter : to be important or have an important effect on sb/sth

precept : a rule about how to behave or what to think