NGO英語頻道：Make this Chinese New Year count

The pandemic has affected all of us and disrupted the routines of the world. However, some are more vulnerable to the pandemic than others, i.e., those who are already dealing with existing crises such as conflicts and natural disasters. In war-torn countries like Somalia or South Sudan, where climate change poses a real threat to food supply in the forms of droughts, cyclones and locusts, many children are already struggling with malnutrition (營養不良) and loss of livelihoods, which in turn can force them to become victims of child labour and child marriage. For them, a climate issue is literally a matter of life and death.

To help alleviate their plight, different forms of assistance have been actively provided to them. Thankfully, there has been success in recent years. Take 9-month-old John. Born into a poor family, he was once too weak to even stay awake. However, his condition gradually improved after his mother learned how to prepare nutritious meals. That enabled her to sustain the family with a small business. John made a quick recovery and is now thriving with renewed hope. As the volunteer who weighed him exclaimed on the day he was declared recovered, "Now he's good!"

Everyone can be a part of the transformation of children like John. By sharing a red packet with them, improving their nutrition and allowing them to experience the miracle of life, we will truly make this Chinese New Year count.

■by World Vison Hong Kong