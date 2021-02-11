A Test Taker's Journey : IELTS writing task 2: Organising your answer (3)

Some educators believe that streaming would benefit all the students. Do the advantages of streaming outweigh the disadvantages?

In the introduction, we make clear our position: we do not believe the advantages outweigh the disadvantages. Quite the contrary, we think while streaming enhances teaching efficiency, it will contribute to higher degrees of social inequality and prejudice in society. Please note that this position is only an example of many possibilities.

We will then write two argument paragraphs. In the first, we will acknowledge some advantages of streaming.

An argument paragraph should begin with a topic sentence, which expresses the essential idea of a paragraph. This seems straightforward. But this is not necessarily the case for these reasons:

【1】IELTS requires your essay to demonstrate coherence and consistence. To achieve this, the topic sentence should not only be a summary of the ideas of an argument paragraph, but also be a bridge between the previous paragraph — the introduction — and the rest of this one.

【2】However, we have already summed up our main ideas in the introduction. This means we will have to touch on one of these main ideas again skilfully without much repetition. Otherwise we will lose marks for lexical resources (your ability to demonstrate a wide range of vocabulary) .

【3】Furthermore, the advantages of streaming, which should be the focus of this argument paragraph, are what we consider to be less important compared with the disadvantages. This should also be taken care of in this topic sentence.

How do we do that? A possibility is like this:

【1】Admittedly, streaming can 【2】 facilitate teaching, and this 【3】 can make a teacher's job easier in an educational setting.

This can work because:

【1】The word "admittedly" is used "when you are agreeing that something is true, especially unwillingly" (according to the Cambridge Dictionary). This indicates that while we acknowledge the advantages of streaming, we have our reservation. This paves the way for the disadvantages to be laid out in the next paragraph, which we believe are more important.

【2】In the introduction we mention "higher pedagogical efficiency in classrooms". To rephrase this idea, we write "facilitate teaching", which has a similar meaning.

【3】We add some elaboration here, saying that streaming "can make a teacher's job easier". This prepares us to further explain and give examples. This also demonstrates that our topic sentence carries new information instead of completely recycling what has already been mentioned.

In the next article, we will explore what the rest of this argument paragraph should be like.

■Writer's Profile

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is passionate about English more than anything else. Never has he studied or worked in an English-speaking country, but he scored 8.5 in IELTS nevertheless, and is ceaselessly honing his skills as a test taker with the aspiration to score 9 someday.

(Email: terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com)

