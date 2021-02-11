Editorial : Biden takes over the mess amid 'Westlessness'

For the past half century, the Munich Security Conference has been an annual gathering of the Western camp chew over global governance. However, over the past two years, the theme of the conference has revolved around the concept of "Westlessness". It has multiple meanings, including that "Washington is no longer willing to stand with its allies" and that "the West is no longer so Western". It points to the rise of right-wing populists in the US and Europe and an anti-liberal trend. In addition, that "The world is becoming less Western" is also a great challenge to the West. Many people attribute the prosperity and stability of the West after the Second World War to democracy and freedom. But perhaps the truer reason is that the Western camp has shaped an international political and economic order based on its own interests. Within this system, the West's wealth and power can be constantly reproduced. The West did not expect that China would seize the opportunity of globalisation and rise in a unique manner, shaking up the order. It is no coincidence that the economies of Europe and the US have become sluggish and socially unstable in the last decade.

Trump has simplistically blamed China for the various problems facing the US, and Sino-US relations have been poor, with only confrontation over the last two years. The US is to return to multilateralism under Biden's rule, promoting international co-operation on issues such as global warming. China and America will at least have some room for dialogue and co-operation, but the US sees China as the "number one threat" and that seems to be the consensus of political opinion. Biden's nominee for secretary of state Antony Blinken has said the Trump administration was right to adopt a tough China policy, but there are many problems with the specific approach. The Biden administration is more pragmatic than Trump's in its China policy, considering its own interests before making moves, not always pursuing a "scorched-earth" policy but talking more about the moral high ground. But the main theme will definitely remain competition more than co-operation. The Biden administration wants to line up Western allies, reshape the world order, and force China to reaccept a set of international rules of the game that are favourable to the West. But China is no longer a fledging, unsophisticated country, and a hard confrontation is inevitable.

明報社評2021.01.21：拜登接手爛攤子 「西方缺失」不易補

白宮易主，拜登就職，擺在他眼前的，除了特朗普政府遺下的爛攤子，還有國際大變局帶來的挑戰，拜登在多方面都要挽狂瀾於既倒。對內方面，拜登要抗疫情振經濟，可是社會撕裂「冷內戰」（Cold Civil War）狀况，卻很可能給新政府拖後腿；無視債務無限印鈔，是否就能解決經濟民生危機，也是一大疑問。對外方面，拜登意欲重新團結西方陣營，重拾美國全球領導者角色，扭轉「西方缺失」（Westlessness）局面，應付中國崛起，然而特朗普「美國優先」造成的損害，是否真的可以像粉筆字般一抹了無痕，同樣叫人懷疑。拜登時代的中美關係，不會像過去兩三年般全面對抗，但不見得有多少改善空間，只會在冷戰與交往之間徘徊，競爭遠多於合作。

過去半世紀，慕尼黑安全會議是西方陣營指點江山的年度聚會，可是這兩年大會主題，都圍繞Westlessness這個概念。它有多層含義，除了「美國撇下了西方」，還有「西方不再那麼西方」，意即美歐右翼民粹坐大，形成一股反自由主義潮流；另外，「世界不再那麼西方」，對西方也是極大挑戰。戰後西方能夠保持繁榮穩定，很多人歸因於民主自由，更真實的原因，也許是西方陣營塑造了一個以自身利益為本的國際政經秩序，在這個系統內，西方的財富和權力得以源源不絕再生產，未料中國把握全球化機遇，自成一格崛起，動搖了這個秩序，近10年歐美經濟疲憊、社會趨於動盪並非偶然。

特朗普將美國面對的種種問題，簡單歸咎於中國，中美關係惡劣，近兩年只有對抗。拜登治下美國重回多邊主義路線，就全球暖化等議題推動國際合作，中美至少會有一些對話合作空間，可是美國視華為「頭號威脅」，似乎已是政界輿論共識，獲拜登提名出任國務卿的布林肯表示，特朗普政府強硬對華，方針是對的，只是具體做法問題多。比起特朗普，拜登政府對華政策會務實一些，出招前會多些考慮自身利益，不會動輒「攬炒」，多講道德高地，惟主調一定是競爭遠多於合作。拜登政府要拉攏西方盟友，重塑世界秩序，逼中國重新接受一套有利西方的國際遊戲規則，只是中國已非吳下阿蒙，硬碰在所難免。

■Glossary 生字

revolve around/round sb/sth : to have sb/sth as the main interest or subject

simplistically : treating difficult subjects in a way that is too simple

multilateralism : the principle of participation by three or more parties, especially by the governments of different countries

■英語社評聲檔

link.mingpao.com/53000.htm