英語雞精班：笑聲中除「舊歲」（上）

手上正捧讀香港大學出版社2019年出版的一本舊書Maoist Laughter，中譯名為「毛時代的笑」。筆者一直想介紹此書，趁其剛於上月新鮮滾熱辣獲2020 Choice's Outstanding Academic Title，立馬向出版社取書一讀。此書得獎，實至名歸，以笑聲作維度分析毛時代滑稽作品的政治含義，有一段讀來怵目驚心：

In all these art forms, laughter was used to either highlight antagonisms or downplay differences; it could be used to expose and ridicule the class enemy, yet it could also ameliorate (緩解) and conceal contradictions; it could be ritualistic or heartfelt, didactic (說教的) or cathartic (宣泄的), communal (集體的) or utopic (理想的). This versatile laughter in the Maoist period played a crucial role in aligning interiority with exteriority, in closing gaps between different social groups, in producing class identification, and in consolidating the newly founded nation-state.

看戲也如坐針氈，好個現代版的伴君如伴虎！關於具體執行細節，下回分解。

■送好書

有興趣的讀者請回答以下問題（中英文皆可），於1月28日前連同姓名、地址及電話號碼，電郵至english@mingpao.com，經編輯選出即可獲贈HKU Press送出Maoist Laughter乙本，每期名額一個。

◆問題︰

What does laughter mean to you?

■資料提供：Maoist Laughter, edited by Ping Zhu, Zhuoyi Wang, and Jason McGrath

■鳴謝：Hong Kong University Press

■文︰林爾雍