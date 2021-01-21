Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
1. An item of clothing no longer wanted and given to someone else: a _____ _____. (4,3)
5. Dictionary abbreviation for an action word like "see".
6. A passport stamp allowing you to stay in a foreign country for a while.
8. An enclosed area to live in: usually more than one in a modern house.
9. Abbreviation: use a word that is hurtful to the disadvantaged in society and someone might say you are not being this.
11. To come earlier in time; to happen before something else.
■Clues Down
1. Arrangements made to keep something hidden. (5,2)
2. Abbreviation: where two people use the same surname this refers to the elder one.
3. Phrase for working on a task or problem: Bill is _____ _____ now. (2,2)
4. A female person who has promised to marry someone.
7. A surprising way of talking about something that makes people laugh.
10. Abbreviation: used at the top of a letter, introducing the subject.