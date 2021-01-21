Word Puzzle

1. An item of clothing no longer wanted and given to someone else: a _____ _____. (4,3)

5. Dictionary abbreviation for an action word like "see".

6. A passport stamp allowing you to stay in a foreign country for a while.

8. An enclosed area to live in: usually more than one in a modern house.

9. Abbreviation: use a word that is hurtful to the disadvantaged in society and someone might say you are not being this.

11. To come earlier in time; to happen before something else.

■Clues Down

1. Arrangements made to keep something hidden. (5,2)

2. Abbreviation: where two people use the same surname this refers to the elder one.

3. Phrase for working on a task or problem: Bill is _____ _____ now. (2,2)

4. A female person who has promised to marry someone.

7. A surprising way of talking about something that makes people laugh.

10. Abbreviation: used at the top of a letter, introducing the subject.

■by David Foulds