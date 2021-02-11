名人教英文：To have to take desperate measures 須使用非常手段

【明報專訊】Lauren: How many days has it been raining?
洛朗：至今下了多少天雨？
Jules: Three and there's no sign that it's going to stop. I've never seen anything like it.
朱爾斯：三天，而且雨水沒有停止迹象。我從沒見過這樣的雨。
Lauren: They say the river is going to burst its banks.
洛朗：有人說，河水快要決堤了。
Jules: That will be a disaster, because hundreds of homes will get flooded.
朱爾斯：那就慘了，幾百個家庭會遭水淹。
Lauren: Mine will be one of them because it's only fifty metres from the river.
洛朗：寒舍會是其中之一。那條河離我們只有五十公尺。
Jules: The emergency services are already delivering sandbags to help people keep the water out. Have you had any?
朱爾斯：緊急服務機構已在派發沙包，協助民居防止潦水湧入。你有領取沙包麼？
Lauren: Yes, and I've stacked them around all my outside doors. But if this goes on, they won't be enough protection.
洛朗：有啊，都堆放在各對外門戶周圍。但如果繼續這樣下雨，沙包也無濟於事。
Jules: I think you're right. It looks as if the authorities will have to start taking desperate measures soon.
朱爾斯：你說得對。看來當局快要展開非常措施。
Lauren: Yes, I've heard they've already got plans to rescue people by helicopter if necessary.
洛朗：不錯。聽說他們已有計劃，一有需要，就出動直升機救人。
Desperate 有「在無可奈可情况之下不惜一切」的意思，例如 to take a desperate chance 是「孤注一擲」，to make desperate efforts 是「拚命去做（某些事）」，諺語 Desperate diseases must have desperate remedies 是「危險疾病須用猛藥醫治」。To take desperate measures 即在危急時使用非常手段，例如：With the enemy vastly outnumbering us, we decided to take desperate measures（由於敵方人數遠比我們多，我們決定使用非常手段）。
作者簡介︰專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。