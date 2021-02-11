名人教英文：To have to take desperate measures 須使用非常手段

洛朗：至今下了多少天雨？

Jules: Three and there's no sign that it's going to stop. I've never seen anything like it.

朱爾斯：三天，而且雨水沒有停止迹象。我從沒見過這樣的雨。

Lauren: They say the river is going to burst its banks.

洛朗：有人說，河水快要決堤了。

Jules: That will be a disaster, because hundreds of homes will get flooded.

朱爾斯：那就慘了，幾百個家庭會遭水淹。

Lauren: Mine will be one of them because it's only fifty metres from the river.

洛朗：寒舍會是其中之一。那條河離我們只有五十公尺。

Jules: The emergency services are already delivering sandbags to help people keep the water out. Have you had any?

朱爾斯：緊急服務機構已在派發沙包，協助民居防止潦水湧入。你有領取沙包麼？

Lauren: Yes, and I've stacked them around all my outside doors. But if this goes on, they won't be enough protection.

洛朗：有啊，都堆放在各對外門戶周圍。但如果繼續這樣下雨，沙包也無濟於事。

Jules: I think you're right. It looks as if the authorities will have to start taking desperate measures soon.

朱爾斯：你說得對。看來當局快要展開非常措施。

Lauren: Yes, I've heard they've already got plans to rescue people by helicopter if necessary.

洛朗：不錯。聽說他們已有計劃，一有需要，就出動直升機救人。

Desperate 有「在無可奈可情况之下不惜一切」的意思，例如 to take a desperate chance 是「孤注一擲」，to make desperate efforts 是「拚命去做（某些事）」，諺語 Desperate diseases must have desperate remedies 是「危險疾病須用猛藥醫治」。To take desperate measures 即在危急時使用非常手段，例如：With the enemy vastly outnumbering us, we decided to take desperate measures（由於敵方人數遠比我們多，我們決定使用非常手段）。

作者簡介︰專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

作者︰古德明