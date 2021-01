名人教英文：To have to take desperate measures 須使用非常手段

洛朗:至今下了多少天雨?

Jules: Three and there's no sign that it's going to stop. I've never seen anything like it.

朱爾斯:三天,而且雨水沒有停止迹象。我從沒見過這樣的雨。

Lauren: They say the river is going to burst its banks.

洛朗:有人說,河水快要決堤了。

Jules: That will be a disaster, because hundreds of homes will get flooded.

朱爾斯:那就慘了,幾百個家庭會遭水淹。

Lauren: Mine will be one of them because it's only fifty metres from the river.

洛朗:寒舍會是其中之一。那條河離我們只有五十公尺。

Jules: The emergency services are already delivering sandbags to help people keep the water out. Have you had any?

朱爾斯:緊急服務機構已在派發沙包,協助民居防止潦水湧入。你有領取沙包麼?

Lauren: Yes, and I've stacked them around all my outside doors. But if this goes on, they won't be enough protection.

洛朗:有啊,都堆放在各對外門戶周圍。但如果繼續這樣下雨,沙包也無濟於事。

Jules: I think you're right. It looks as if the authorities will have to start taking desperate measures soon.

朱爾斯:你說得對。看來當局快要展開非常措施。

Lauren: Yes, I've heard they've already got plans to rescue people by helicopter if necessary.

洛朗:不錯。聽說他們已有計劃,一有需要,就出動直升機救人。

Desperate 有「在無可奈可情况之下不惜一切」的意思,例如 to take a desperate chance 是「孤注一擲」,to make desperate efforts 是「拚命去做(某些事)」,諺語 Desperate diseases must have desperate remedies 是「危險疾病須用猛藥醫治」。To take desperate measures 即在危急時使用非常手段,例如:With the enemy vastly outnumbering us, we decided to take desperate measures(由於敵方人數遠比我們多,我們決定使用非常手段)。

作者簡介︰專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

作者︰古德明