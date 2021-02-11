Editorial : Mandatory testing stepped up but still insufficient

More than two months into the outbreak of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus has still not been brought under control, and people's livelihood has been dealt a heavy blow. After the Employment Support Scheme (ESS) ended in November last year, employers' expenditure on salaries is no longer subsidised. Businesses in many industries have laid off workers one after another, and employment has markedly been on a downswing. The government has released the latest unemployment rate, which has risen to 6.6%, a 16-year high. Some industries that employ a large number of grassroots citizens, such as catering and construction, have unemployment rates higher than 10%. These figures only reflect the situation shortly after the suspension of the ESS. In view of recent developments in the pandemic, the strict social gathering restrictions now in force are expected to continue at least through the Chinese New Year. The outlook for business is grim for the next month or so, and the unemployment rate has not reached the peak yet. It will not be surprising if it rises above 7%.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted people's livelihood, albeit unevenly, as those from the lower strata have borne the brunt. It has widened the wealth gap, which is a worldwide phenomenon. Pandemic issues are also economic issues. If the pandemic is not contained as soon as possible, improvements to people's livelihood will be out of the question. COVID-19 outbreaks have re-emerged time after time over the past year, plaguing grassroots citizens. Recently, many grassroots old districts have succumbed to the virus one after another. The disadvantaged in society have been impacted most directly since the outbreak of the pandemic. Grassroots residents are in panic. They are worried about getting the disease and its impact on their livelihood. Pandemic and poverty issues are difficult to separate. Together they have presented unprecedented challenges to disease control and people's livelihood.

Living conditions in old districts are cramped. There are a large number of "triply inadequate" buildings (buildings that do not have an owners' corporation, a residents' organisation and a property management company) where hygiene is poor and units are subdivided. The authorities have not even acquired a list of households, and they have encountered obstacles in communicating with residents from ethnic minorities. These difficulties alone have made pandemic control doubly inefficient. The authorities have not considered the situation faced by grassroots citizens and how they live and work, neglecting some blind and weak spots. Weak links in pandemic prevention have opened the door to the spread of the virus. Take the outbreak in the tenements in Yau Tsim Mong, an old district. In general, experts believe that it is linked to the Central Kowloon Route-Central Tunnel and the Tseung Kwan O-Lam Tin Tunnel construction site clusters. In Hong Kong's construction sector, odd-jobbers are numerous and highly mobile, since they constantly move between different construction sites and areas. Once an infection cluster pops up, it spreads easily. However, the authorities have still not plugged the relevant loopholes in pandemic prevention. Government departments that should know the situation of tenements and construction sites best have not paid attention to the risks of outbreaks, and the health authorities, who are supposed to keep a close eye on the pandemic situation, have not identified the crux of the matter.

Grassroots citizens lead a hand-to-mouth life. It cannot be ruled out that a small number of them still go to work in spite of illness. There are indications that the virus is spreading around many grassroots old districts. Apart from Yau Ma Tei and Jordan, places like Sham Shui Po and Kowloon City, where old buildings abound, have also seen many infections recently. Over the past week, confirmed cases in Hong Kong have rebounded significantly. The number of confirmed cases in a single day has again surpassed 100 after a month, with nearly 40% of cases with unknown sources. All this reflects that there are many invisible chains of transmission in communities. The public needs to be more vigilant and reduce gatherings. Furthermore, the government must ramp up virus testing and give top priority to preventing the virus from spreading in grassroots old districts.

明報社評2021.01.20：舊區基層人心惶惶 擴大強檢力度未夠

新冠病毒在基層舊區擴散，繼油麻地和佐敦後，深水埗亦出現類似情况，政府擴大小區強制檢測範圍，能否及時遏阻疫情蔓延，仍是未知之數。

第四波疫情爆發，距今已有兩個多月，疫情遲遲未受控制，民生大受打擊。保就業計劃去年11月結束，不再資助僱主出糧，多個行業紛紛裁員，失業惡化趨勢明顯。政府公布最新失業率，升至6.6%的16年高位，一些聘用大量基層市民的行業，諸如餐飲及建造業等，失業率超過一成。有關數字僅反映了保就業計劃中止後的初期情况，觀乎近期疫情發展，現行的嚴厲限聚措施，相信至少要延續到農曆新年後，未來個多月市道悲觀，失業率高處未算高，升至7%以上也不足為奇。

新冠疫情對民生的打擊並不平均，低下階層都是受害最深的一群。疫情加劇貧富懸殊，已成世界各地普遍趨勢，疫情問題就是經濟問題，無法盡快將疫情壓下來，改善民生亦無從談起。過去一年，本港疫情反反覆覆，折騰草根市民，最近多個基層舊區相繼「淪陷」，更是疫情爆發以來，對社會弱勢人士一次最直接的重擊，基層居民人心惶惶，既憂感染病毒，亦憂影響生計，疫情與貧窮問題交纏，所帶來的控疫和民生挑戰，可不是之前的情况能夠相比。

舊區環境擠迫，「三無大廈」（無法團、無居民組織、無聘物業管理）林立，衛生欠佳，劏房普遍，當局連住客名單也沒有，與區內少數族裔居民溝通接觸，亦有諸多障礙，單是這些不利因素，已令控疫工作事倍功半；當局沒有考慮基層市民的處境及生活工作模式，忽略一些盲點死穴，防疫措施留下薄弱環節，亦讓病毒有機可乘。以今次油尖旺舊區唐樓爆疫為例，專家普遍相信源於中九龍幹線及將藍隧道地盤群組。本港地盤散工多流動大，經常出入不同工地和地區，一旦出現群組，很易傳播開來，然而當局遲遲未堵塞相關防疫漏洞，最了解唐樓和地盤問題的政府部門，沒有留意播疫風險，緊盯疫情的衛生部門，則不知道問題所在。

基層市民「手停口停」，不排除小部分人帶病照開工，種種迹象顯示，病毒正輾轉在多個基層舊區擴散，除了油麻地、佐敦，舊樓林立的深水埗和九龍城等，近期亦出現不少個案。過去一周本港疫情顯著反彈，相隔一個月後單日確診再破百，近四成源頭不明，反映社區有很多隱形傳播鏈，市民需要提高警覺，減少聚會，政府更必須加強病毒檢測工作，將遏阻病毒在基層舊區蔓延，列作眼前首務。

■Glossary

生字

plague : to cause continual trouble or distress to sb/sth

odd-jobber : a person who does a casual or isolated piece of work, especially one of a routine domestic or manual nature

hand-to-mouth : ​if you have a hand-to-mouth life, you spend all the money you earn on basic needs such as food and do not have anything left