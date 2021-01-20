Pop around Town : TikTok and you

But this does not compare with the TikTok fever sweeping across the US and UK. As soon as news stories and popular memes proclaimed that the most common experience during various forms of lockdown was that of boredom, pundits in The Guardian remarked that TikTok was this "perfect medium for the splintered attention spans of lockdown". Predominantly, TikTok is a site of youth culture. First of all, reports tell us that most of the users are aged 16-24, while children aged 4-15 are reportedly spending almost as much time on TikTok as they do watch videos on YouTube, which has been one of the most popular apps among children. And, the shared videos all depict the rituals and lifestyles of young people, most noticeably their dance movements and stunt challenges. Some people are also noticing another unique feature of the videos: many of them reveal messy teenage bedrooms and bathrooms. While it is true that the funny videos of young people dancing around in their bedrooms and bathrooms can be the perfect solution to the problem of isolation caused by the pandemic, they are also exposing spaces previously thought of as private and safe from judgement. What TikTok facilitates is the transformation of privacy into public spectacles and even public evaluation.

In Hong Kong, Young Post has also raised concerns about teenagers spending excessive amount of time performing some of the viral video challenges on TikTok to get noticed. While privacy concerns have indeed forced TikTok to improve its features and functions, a solution to the consequences of teenagers' private living spaces going public may not be easy to find.

■Writer's Profile

John Erni is a university professor at Hong Kong Baptist University. He thinks everyday culture is complex but always enchanting.