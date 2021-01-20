Study Abroad : Getting ahead

Learn something new every day. The best thing about learning during the holidays is that you have complete control; you can learn at your own pace and only what you're interested in. I signed up for a few hard classes next semester, so I have been studying some of the material in advance, in the hope that working a little bit each day can save me some pain in the future. In the information age we are fortunate to have everything at our fingertips. Personally, I have been coding in Java and doing some math using the wealth of resources the internet has to offer, often at no or little cost.

Establish some kind of routine. Make a timetable for yourself, work out regularly, go for a walk, try to wake up and sleep at around the same time every day. Having the freedom of doing anything you want can be thrilling, but can also make you feel disorientated and lost, especially during a pandemic when there isn't that much to do.

Think long-term. What do you want to achieve in the future? How can you prepare yourself for that? Maybe you could apply for a part-time job or an internship that could earn you money and experience. Maybe you could start a project in the field that you've been so curious about.

That said, don't push yourself too hard or you'll suffer a burnout!

Alice is a freshman at Cornell University intending to major in Economics and Computer Science, having previously studied in the UK for six years. A lover of languages, she studies French, Italian, Japanese and picks up bits of other languages when she can.

(Email: sze.ayw@gmail.com)