Editorial : Transformation plan for Ocean Park

In the Policy Address last year, the government proposed an "Invigorating Island South" initiative that envisages the rebirth of Ocean Park as the core of the entire plan. The authorities suggested that Ocean Park no longer be a theme park in the future, but a "resort destination" for Hong Kong people focusing on conservation, education, leisure and vacation as its developing direction. The change of Ocean Park's position from a major tourist facility to a core item of the revitalisation of the Southern District of Hong Kong Island means that the success of its rebirth plan will not only decide the park's fate, but also affect the community's livelihood profoundly.

The long-awaited "rebirth plan" for Ocean Park was finally rolled out yesterday (January 18). In a nutshell, it is a "partition" plan. In fact, most of the facilities at the so-called "free" lower park area will be handed out to successful bidders for running retail or catering businesses. Only some of the exhibition halls will be kept. Regarding the "uphill area", some aged thrill rides will be demolished. What the areas that are left will become also hinges on the decision of the bid-winner. As for the rides that remain as well as other old and new attractions including adventure facilities like zipline, visitors will be charged a fee for using each of them. Overall, Ocean Park will only keep the major conservation facilities and exhibition halls, build a new water park and operate some core facilities. Other attractions will be run by other companies under a franchise or other schemes.

The authorities describe this rebirth plan as "a return to the original focus on conservation and education". It will cut costs and operational risks of the park. At the same time, it will open up other avenues of income and allow self-sustenance. However, from another perspective, the entire rebirth plan is in essence a "hiving off" of public assets for privatisation to a certain extent. This can easily become a path of degeneration and the park may become a "profit first" organisation that is hardly what it claims to be.

明報社評2021.01.19：海洋公園拆骨轉型 異化歧途必須避免

政府交代海洋公園轉型方案，山下園區變成餐飲零售消閒區，免入場費，山上設施則會改革，逐項收費。轉型方案本質是將海洋公園斬件，除了一些保育設施及水上樂園等繼續由園方經營，餘下的將交予外判商，經營各類消閒娛樂活動。過去兩年，香港社會和旅遊業環境出現了深刻變化，海洋公園作為主題公園的主客觀條件已不復存在，改走以本地消費為主的商業化之路，似乎是眼下較為現實的選擇，可是海洋公園斬件後是否就能自負盈虧，仍是一大疑問；生態保育未來會否淪為聊勝於無的點綴，亦屬未知數。商業化不一定是壞事，然而由領展到港鐵，市民亦領教過「盈利掛帥」所帶來的異化。每項選擇都有其代價，但願轉型方案不會令海洋公園走上另一條異化之路，變成有名無實的存在。

去年《施政報告》提出「躍動港島南」計劃，海洋公園重生方案，是整項計劃的核心。當局表示，未來的海洋公園，不再是主題公園，而是港人的「度假勝地」，以保育、教育、消閒及度假體驗為發展方向。海洋公園由大型旅遊基建，變成振興港島南區的重點項目，重生方案成敗，不僅決定公園命運，對社區民生也有深遠影響。

千呼萬喚，海洋公園「重生方案」昨天終於出爐。簡言之，這是一個「斬件」方案，所謂山下園區「免費入場」，實際是將大多數地方交予中標商戶做零售餐飲等生意，只有一些展館會保留下來。「山上園區」方面，部分老化的機動遊戲將拆卸，有關地方之後會變成怎樣，同樣看中標商戶怎處置；至於保留下來的機動遊戲，以及其他新舊景點，諸如高空滑索等新的歷奇設施，則改為逐一收費。總體而言，海洋公園只會留下主要的保育設施及展館、新建的水上樂園，以及一些核心設施，其他都會以特許經營權等方式，由其他商戶經營。

當局將這一重生方案，形容為「回歸保育教育初心」，減省公園自行運作開支及風險，同時提高收入來源渠道，實現營運模式自負盈虧。然而換一個角度看，整個重生方案的本質，跟公家資產「拆骨」私有化，某程度是異曲同工。這條道路很容易異化，變成「逐利至上」、掛羊頭賣狗肉的歧途。

■Glossary 生字

partition : to divide sth into parts

outsource : to arrange for sb outside a company to do work or provide goods for that company

degeneration : the process of becoming worse or less acceptable in quality or condition