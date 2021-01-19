Culture Express : Let's face the monster

【明報專訊】Super 8 is a 2011 sci-fi film directed and produced by J.J. Abrams, who is famous for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Steven Spielberg, a movie industry legend. The story happens in 1979. It narrates an adventure of six people living in a small town in Ohio. Encountering a train accident while making a super 8 movie (a movie standard), they find out that there is a strange monster afterwards. A critic wrote in Rolling Stone that the film is "filled with unstoppable imagination and visual effects to spare. It will put a spell on you". The film, though not as well-known as works of similar genres such as ET: The Extra-Terrestrial, might give desperate movie-goers long due feelings of thrill. Surly it seems too simple and childish a narrative — sudden disappearances of people, unexplainable events, etc. During the pandemic, some of us might cherish every tiny, simulated moment of the big screen.