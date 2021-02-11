Editorial : President Biden's inauguration at an unprecedentedly tense time

Social tensions in the US have been long-standing. Issues such as who benefits from health insurance and how much of a burden it places on taxpayers are structural contradictions between Democrats and Republicans that cannot be resolved by Biden, Trump or any of the leading figures of either party. Biden is prepared to sign more than 10 executive orders on his inauguration day, including a return to the Paris Agreement, lifting the travel ban on Muslim countries, extending the repayment period for college student loans. And the number of executive orders planned to be issued within 10 days is the most acute problem to deal with amid the current conflict. This is a fulfilment of election promises, which is believed to be able to immediately win the support of the American public.

What Biden needs to urgently address is not only a reversal of Trump's ideas, but also practical and effective measures to counter the pandemic. Trump's indifference to fighting the pandemic has left 25 million people infected. 400,000 innocent people have died, and while 30 million doses of vaccine were distributed, only 10 million people have been vaccinated, which is extremely inefficient and has raised questions about America's executive capabilities. Biden has promised to vaccinate 100 million people within 100 days, and the biggest challenge is whether he can fulfil his promise. But the executive order he is about to issue will only require travellers to wear masks when they are inside federal government buildings in Washington or cross state lines, which has raised concern about the effectiveness of the US's response to the pandemic.

As the world's largest economy, the US is bound to use its political and military power to maintain its dominant position in the international community if the economy continues to be sluggish. If so, internal conflicts in the US will be projected onto international disputes. Trump may be an "outlier" in American politics, and his achievements and failures will be judged by American history. Whether he attends the presidential inauguration or not will only become another anecdote about him. Now that he is about to leave office, the question is whether he will continue to encourage his supporters to make trouble after returning to his villa in Florida on the 20th by boarding Air Force One for the last time. How Biden will handle this "troublemaker" after he becomes president will depend on what will be revealed by his inauguration speech and whether his announcement of a plan to heal the national wound will be realised as soon as possible.

如果說美國今天會內戰重臨，實在是聳人聽聞，但美國的分化程度，確實十分嚴重。拜登與特朗普的得票率分別是51.4%和46.9%，足見競爭之激烈，但近幾屆的總統選舉，雙方得票也是非常接近，也不至於出現選舉後發生激烈的暴力衝突。美國選舉文化的文明，在於落敗一方認輸，恭喜對手獲勝或許是偽善，但立即厲兵秣馬準備在下一次選舉較量，則是成熟的民主選舉制度可以保證的公平競爭。

美國的社會矛盾由來已久，醫療保險誰能受益，因此而要納稅人增加多少負擔，這些民主與共和兩黨不斷爭持的結構性矛盾，並非拜登與特朗普或者任何兩黨領軍人物能夠解決的問題。拜登準備在就職當日簽署10多項行政命令，包括重返巴黎協定、取消針對回教國家的旅遊禁令、延長大學生貸款的還款期限等等，並計劃在10天內發布多少行政命令，才是應對當前矛盾最尖銳的問題，這是兌現選舉承諾，相信能夠馬上贏得美國民眾的支持。

拜登需要迫切解決的，不單是要推翻特朗普的主張，而是要拿出切實有效的措施去抗擊疫情，特朗普無心抗疫，導致2500萬人染疫，40萬人枉死，分發3000萬劑疫苗，只有1000萬人獲得接種，效率之低，令人質疑美國的執行力。拜登現在承諾在100天內為1億人接種，能否兌現，才是最大的考驗。但觀乎他準備頒布的行政命令，只是要求在華盛頓聯邦政府大樓內，以及穿州過省的旅客必須戴口罩，對美國的抗疫成效，不無擔憂。

美國作為世界第一大經濟體，如果經濟持續委靡不振，勢必會採取政治和軍事力量去維持其對國際社會的主導地位，果如是，美國的內部矛盾則會投射到國際紛爭。特朗普或許是美國政壇的「異數」，其千秋功過，由美國歷史評說，是否出席總統就職禮將來只會成為奇聞軼事的一頁，現在他即將卸任，關鍵是他在20號當天最後一次乘坐總統一號專機回到佛羅里達州的別墅後，是否繼續鼓動支持者鬧事，拜登上任總統後如何處理這個「麻煩友」，還看他的就職演說有何啟示，他公布癒合國家的方案，是否能夠盡快實現。

■Glossary 生字

inauguration : a special ceremony at which a new public official or leader is introduced or a building or organisation is officially opened

outlier : someone who stands apart from others of his or her group, as by differing behaviour, beliefs, or religious practices

board : to get on a ship, train, plane, bus, etc.