Ask & Learn聞問切：Afterwards、afterward

答：好些英文字結尾都是 -ward ，如 forward、inward、upward、downward、westward 等。-ward 與方向有關，forward 即向前，westward 即向西，這些字大部分都可作形容詞或者副詞用，有些甚至可作動詞、連詞或名詞用，但 afterward 只可作副詞用。作副詞用時，它們結尾都可加 s，用法跟沒有 s 完全一樣，故 upward 和 upwards、backward 和 backwards、toward 和 towards 意思完全一樣。通常英式英語會加 s，而北美地區則不加，僅此而已，例如：Afterward/Afterwards, he regretted not taking the chance to ask her to marry him（他後悔沒有趁機求婚），意思一樣。

