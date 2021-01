【明報專訊】To run behind someone or something is to follow him, her or it. "You aren't in front, you aren't alongside, you are physically behind the person or thing," Sara Stork said. "For instance, the children ran behind the girls on bicycles." Sara also mentioned that run behind can indicate that one is late. "Which reminds me, I must go. I'm part of a team handing out twins today and I'm running a little bit behind schedule!" she said.