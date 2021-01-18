Mona's Musings : Glitch in the Matrix

A young lady flipped through the pages, landing her gaze on a familiar name. She dialled the number — a motion she was clearly unaccustomed to.

"Hello?" an old lady picked up.

The dialler swallowed her surprise, and instead, politely asked for Mr. Chan Siu Man. Yellow pages contained full Chinese names.

It took a while for the message to register with the receiver. "Who ... is this?" she stuttered.

"It's me, granny," the girl laughed. "Sorry to have scared you. I wasn't expecting this."

The phone is part of the installation Cold Calling, now showing at Para Site Art Space. It invites visitors to dial a number from the 1997 yellow pages and see if the receiver is still in Hong Kong. The young lady had searched by her deceased grandfather's name, and regarded her discovery as a mere coincidence. Born in the age of mobile phones, she has never saved the landline number of her own household. The experience was a new path home.

Before mobile phones became the norm, the landline was the window of communications for every household. Be it for emergency dials or small-talks, business meetings or couple fights, one had to dedicate a set amount of time to a rigid, immobile machine. Phone calls were almost a ritual — scarce, focused, traceable.

It was common knowledge that grannies were keepers of a household, as well as its secrets. No calls — whether from a nervous love interest, a fierce debtor, or a new colleague — would escape the notice of grannies, who strategically planted themselves by the machine while knitting the next set of winter scarves for the family. If privacy is a point of contention for mobile phones, so was it for landlines.

Nowadays, the landline exists as the legacy of the old times. Offices have them as a formality while real discussions happen through instant messaging. The younger generation respect a landline phone as they would a radio. Every time someone moves house, landline phones are on the list to be discarded. How many numbers in the 1997 yellow pages remain relevant, I wonder?

This is for you to find out at Glitch in the Matrix at Para Site Art Space, an exhibition that promises nostalgic surprise and discomfort. The show runs until February 21, 2021.

