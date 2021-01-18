名人教英文：一個人「被括弧」

‧Huge crowds of people POURED into the streets in protest. 大批的群眾不斷湧上街頭示威。

‧The match ended. The fans began POURING out of the stadium. 賽事結束，球迷開始湧出球場。

上面兩句的 pour，顯然用作形容人潮。這是否代表人少就不可用呢？也不一定。

‧My family poured out of the car to head inside our home. 我的家人湧出車子，直走進家門。

這句中的「湧」，除了間接表達人數多，亦強調了動作的快速。

同樣地，to camp 也不一定淨係解作郊野露營。

‧The demonstrators hunkered down and camped outside the government headquarters overnight. 示威者連夜在政府總部外紮營休息。

‧The workers have been camping outside the manager's office demanding a pay rise. 工人在經理辦公室外紮營，要求增加工資。

還有 to park，除了泊車，在會議中亦指把一些事情先放在一邊「泊好」，亦即暫時擱置，容後再討論。

‧Let's PARK the issue until our next meeting. 讓我們擱置這個議題，直至下次會議。

同時亦可以「泊」人：

‧She parked herself between the two of us. 她把自己夾在我們兩人中間。

這款泊，是主動的。掉過頭來，改為純粹形容一個人處於兩人中間，可以是：

‧She was BRACKETED BY the two of us. 她給我們（像一個括弧般）夾在中間。

留意這一句不可以說 bracketed WITH，因為另解作「給歸納為」：If you bracket two or more things or people, you consider them to be similar or connected to each other，若你把兩個或以上的人或物歸類在一起，等於認為他們類同，或彼此之間有聯繫。

‧She is bracketed with them in the low-income group. 她跟他們一起，給劃進低收入組別內。

‧He is often bracketed with the romantic poets of the period, but this does not reflect the range of his work. 他常常給歸類為同一時期的浪漫詩人，但這未能反映他作品的廣度。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵：claudiabowring@gmail.com