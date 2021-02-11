Editorial : Unreasonable demands of civil servant groups

The pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to Hong Kong's economy. To support the economy and protect jobs, the government has established the Anti-epidemic Fund (AEF) and launched multiple rounds of relief measures. The government's fiscal reserves, which amounted to nearly $1 trillion, have been rapidly depleted. The fiscal deficit in the year 2020/21 is expected to exceed $300 billion, which is unprecedented. The economy is still faced with immense downward pressure this year. While government revenue has plummeted, expenditures on bread-and-butter issues cannot be cut back without good reason. At the same time, the government has to earmark money for relief measures under the pandemic, so the situation of public finances is hardly promising. The budget will be released next month, and a public consultation exercise is underway. Paul Chan says that the authorities are studying how to increase revenue and reduce expenditure. He has instructed all departments not to increase their manpower.

It is reasonable to expect public servants to work for the people and ride out the difficult times with them. However, civil service groups seem to think that the government's economy drive has little to do with them. They demand that the new budget offer extra salaries tax concessions to them so as to "boost their morale and help the economy". The arguments the two trade unions have put forward in their letter to Paul Chan are deceitful. They are so far-fetched as to raise eyebrows. Many citizens would like to know whether they have tried to see things from the perspective of the public.

The civil servant groups have mainly two so-called "justifications" for demanding the government give them "sweeteners". The first is that civil servants have not benefited from the AEF. As many spouses and family members of grass-roots civil servants have been laid off, they need more money to support their families. The other reason is that civil servants have stable jobs and are "more willing to spend money", so salaries tax concessions to them can let them have more money to spend, thus "stimulating economic recovery". While the two trade unions are confident about the rationales as laid out in the letter, ordinary citizens find them to be complete sophistry. Not only are they out of touch with the public, they also seem to be gloating over the plight of others and rubbing salt into the wounds of citizens who have lost their means of livelihood.

The starting salary of low-ranking civil servants is only $10,000 or so. If their family members become unemployed, it is of course difficult to rely on such a limited income to support the family. However, it is clear that the two trade unions are not talking about salaries tax concessions to these civil servants, but those whose high salaries are paid punctually. The problem of "an increase in burden due to a family member's being laid off" is one also faced by employees in other sectors. It is by no means unique to civil servants. Low-ranking civil servants are simply being used.

Through the AEF, the government has spent nearly $100 billion to subsidise employers' salary payments. The unions believe that civil servants have not benefited from the fund, implying that the government is being "unfair" to them. They seem to think that if the government does not give them sweeteners, it will be letting them down. However, when it comes to fairness, civil service organisations should first think about who are the most privileged under the pandemic.

明報社評2021.01.15：追求私利說成「助經濟」 公僕索要派糖難服眾

疫下香港百業凋弊，政府財赤超過3000億元，財政司長陳茂波表示要開源節流，公務員團體卻提出很「獨特」的振興經濟見解，要求下月財政預算案，額外寬免公務員的薪俸稅。

疫情重挫香港經濟，政府為了撐經濟保就業，設立抗疫基金，推出多輪紓困措施，原先近萬億元的財政儲備急速消耗，2020/21年度財政赤字預料超過3000億元，金額之巨前所未見，今年經濟下行壓力依然巨大，政府收入大跌，民生開支卻不能亂減，同時還要預留疫下紓困彈藥，公共財政狀况殊不樂觀。財政預算案下月發表，現正諮詢公眾，陳茂波表示，當局正研究如何開源節流，他已指示各部門人手編制應維持「零增長」。

公僕為民，共渡時艱，理所當然，然而公務員團體似乎認為，政府開源節流跟他們沒太大關係，要求新一份財政預算案，「額外寬免」其薪俸稅，藉以「振軍心、助經濟」。兩工會給陳茂波的信中堆砌的理據似是而非，牽強之處令人側目，相信很多市民都想知道，他們提出相關要求前，究竟有否試過易地而處，想一想外界觀感。

公務員團體要求政府派糖，所謂「理據」大抵有二，一是公務員未曾受惠於抗疫基金，不少基層公務員的配偶和家庭成員相繼被裁員，公務員需要更多錢養家；一是公務員屬穩定職業，「較肯花錢」，寬免薪俸稅讓他們有更多錢去消費，可以「刺激經濟復蘇」，云云。兩個工會在信中說得振振有辭，聽在一般市民耳裏完全是詭辯，不僅「堅離地」，更似在說風涼話，向疫下生計無着市民的傷口灑鹽。

基層公務員起薪點只得萬多元，倘若家人失業，要靠如此有限的收入養家，當然困難，然而兩個工會現在談的寬免公務員薪俸稅，主要受惠對象肯定不是這些基層公務員，而是薪高糧準的一群，至於「家人失業導致養家擔子加重」，其他行業打工仔同樣面對，絕非公務員獨有問題，兩個工會的說辭，不過是拿基層公務員「過橋」。

抗疫基金花近千億元補貼僱主出糧，工會認為公務員未有受惠，言下之意是政府對他們「不公道」，彷彿不派糖是「欠了他們」，只是如果真的要談公道公平，公務員團體應該先想想，誰是疫下最養尊處優的一群。

■Glossary

生字

manpower : the number of workers needed or available to do a particular job

ride out sth : to come safely through a difficult situation

economy drive : a campaign to make savings by reducing expenses