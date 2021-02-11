A Little English：The tortoise and the hare‧1

''Oh, Mr Hare, what happened?'' she asked, concerned.

''My dear Mrs Tortoise, we're under attack! Grab your children and run before the monsters get us.''

''Good Heavens, what monsters? You know we tortoises aren't exactly sprinters like you. Remember that famous race years ago? If your great grandfather hadn't fallen asleep, my father would never have been able to beat him.''

''Well, I'm afraid there's no time for sleeping or any chit-chat today. We must get far away from these terrible tiny monsters before they get us.''

''How awful! What do these monsters look like, Mr Hare?''

''They're so small we can't see them but make no mistake, they're everywhere. The lion came into contact with them last week and is now really sick. Me I'm going to grab my family and RUN!''

The tortoise looked at her terrified friend and gently asked, ''I share your concern but where can you go? How can you escape if these invisible monsters are everywhere? Where can anyone go that's ''safe''?''

The hare shook his long ears and sighed, ''You're right, I suppose. It seems pointless but I feel I must do SOMETHING. Running is what we hares are good at; it's our way of coping with stressful situations. I guess it's really not so suitable for tortoises.'' His friend smiled, ''We each have our own way of coping. We tortoises just hide in our shell until the coast is clear (已無危險). It's not like us to panic (驚慌) and run round in circles. No matter how we choose to respond to this crisis, we know it's important to support our friends and neighbours. I'm sure we can get through this together!''

■Something to：think about

How will you and your family cope in the following situations?

．A power cut

．A medical emergency

．No food or water supply for one week

．An alien invasion

̷̷ Text: A Lamb ̷