Coming Up for Air：World on fire, and how not to put it out

Some say Xi Jinping has the answer. They point to China's booming economy and the way the authoritarian country has dealt with and mostly controlled the worst of the coronavirus outbreak, even as it remains an information black hole as to why and how the coronavirus became the deadly, human-to-human plague it is now.

Others say Donald Trump has the answer. He is the only one bold enough and not a product of what some might consider the ''old world order'' who can shake things up and stand up to the rise of authoritarianism that seems to be sweeping the world including here in Hong Kong, with the Chinese Community Party at the forefront of this movement.

Left unmentioned and mostly ignored are leaders of the many democracies around the world whose systems embody the kind of values, rights, and beliefs — respect for the truth and for facts, freedom of expression, freedom from arbitrary arrest and violence, a representative government — that at one time were thought to be the bedrock of an advanced, compassionate civilisation.

It doesn't help of course that most of these leaders are guiding countries still mired in the pandemic and have economies that even before the outbreak appeared anaemic (沒有活力的) with little prospect for internal growth, whose domestic survival seemed increasingly dependent on the economic largesse (金援) of a single nation that shares none of their democratic values: CCP-controlled China.

People, of course, like bright, shiny, new things, whether those things are buildings, airports or truths. And people want to believe in saviours — that, as bad as things are going right now, there is someone out there who will swoop in and rescue them from this burning building of a world. To that end, many gravitate towards strongmen like Xi or Trump with their rosy forecasts, intolerance for dissent, and personality cults. Less attractive are those elected leaders who govern not with personality and loyalty oaths but with facts, debate and consensus.

This is not to say that the democracies of the world are in a good state. They most certainly are not. Polarised. Privatised. Paralysed. But the solution surely cannot be to reject the democratic model altogether in favour of its autocratic or fascist counterpart. We know from history the results of such a decision; when people sacrifice truth for idolatry; when they govern themselves not with reason, compassion, and deliberation but with fear, hatred and ignorance.

As Primo Levi once wrote:

[I]t is ... necessary to be suspicious of those who seek to convince us with means other than reason, and of charismatic leaders: we must be cautious about delegating to others our judgement and our will. Since it is difficult to distinguish true prophets from false, it is as well to regard all prophets with suspicion. It is better to renounce revealed truths, even if they exalt us by their splendour or if we find them convenient because we can acquire them gratis. It is better to content oneself with other more modest and less exciting truths, those one acquires painfully, little by little and without shortcuts, with study, discussion, and reasoning, those that can be verified and demonstrated.

As disturbing and horrible as things are now, we must resist going down the path of least resistance that Levi describes. There are no grand solutions. Only simple, boring ones. They suggest that we listen to our neighbours, even ones we do not agree with, rather than yell at them; to find fault within ourselves rather than in others; and to extend a helping hand when we least want to. They are the age-old, time-tested solutions of compassion, introspection, and understanding.

■by Albert Wan

Albert is the co‑founder and proprietor of Bleak House Books, an English language bookstore in San Po Kong.

(Email: albert@bleakhousebooks.com.hk)