Editorial：Future of a vaccine rescue remains unclear

The fourth wave of the pandemic has not eased off rapidly. Although the number of confirmed cases on a single day has been limited to about half a hundred, it has not fallen significantly to, say, just over 10 or a single-digit number. The number of cases of unknown sources has been fluctuating, indicating that there are still many hidden transmission chains in the communities. The Centre for Health Protection says that recently there have been a lot of people on the streets, which makes hidden transmission easy. The Secretary for Food and Health said the government is studying the need to restrict the opening hours of shopping malls and regulate cross-family private gatherings.

The marathon fight against the pandemic has gone on for a year, but there is no end in sight. Some people are losing their patience and their fatigue has turned into indifference. Even though the pandemic continues to be severe, some people still meet their friends and relatives. Shopping malls are teeming with people, and countless people have gone on outings. The Chinese New Year holidays in a few weeks could be another peak after Christmas and New Year. Restricting the opening hours of shopping malls and private cross-family gatherings is theoretically a way to reduce footfall and the gathering of people. If there is a practical need, no measure should be ruled out, but the authorities should also think clearly about the potential problems of the measures and the impact on people's livelihood.

The living habits of people in Western countries are very different from those of Hong Kong people. Due to their living conditions, Hong Kong people generally do not buy a large amount of food or daily necessities at one go to stock up at home, meaning that they often have to go to wet markets and supermarkets. Many of the shopping malls in Hong Kong are community-centred, so shortening the business hours may compress footfall into certain hours of the day, increasing the risk of virus transmission. Theoretically, limiting the number of people in shopping malls to a certain quota is also a way to control footfall, but whether it is feasible in practice is still a major concern.

The most important fact that the public needs to acknowledge now is that the efficacy rates of the new vaccines, as have been announced, are all about preventing the vaccinated from getting the disease. None of them is known to be able to prevent the spread of infection. For Hong Kong to get rid of the yo-yo policy of fighting the pandemic and for the economy and people's livelihood to return to normal as soon as possible, it is necessary to do a good job of control internally and preventing imports of the disease externally in the foreseeable future. It is only wishful thinking to expect the vaccine to end the pandemic soon.

