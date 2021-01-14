Word Puzzle

5. A boy's name perhaps, or a sign of the Zodiac at the end of July.

6. This would be useful for anyone wanting to draw a straight line.

7. The dark part of a complete day, after sunset and before dawn.

8. A sort of hand-held computer, very popular in modern times.

9. A word that indicates an estimate: e.g. travelling at 100 kph, _____.

11. In music the beat rate, fast or slow.

13. Stared at someone in a rather impolite way.

14. Abbreviation meaning one of a set of books.

■Clues Down

1. A metal disk that could be used, when hit, to alert people to some danger.

2. Something owed because of a kindness received: a debt of _____.

3. A flag might do this in a strong wind.

4. A black, sticky fluid fuel when taken directly from a well. (5,3)

5. A chance action that might get the result intended, with luck: a _____ _____. (4,4)

10. A shout, perhaps rather louder than might be expected.

12. A: (Playing chess) What are you waiting for, B?

B: You! It is your _____.

■by David Foulds