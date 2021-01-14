Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
5. A boy's name perhaps, or a sign of the Zodiac at the end of July.
6. This would be useful for anyone wanting to draw a straight line.
7. The dark part of a complete day, after sunset and before dawn.
8. A sort of hand-held computer, very popular in modern times.
9. A word that indicates an estimate: e.g. travelling at 100 kph, _____.
11. In music the beat rate, fast or slow.
13. Stared at someone in a rather impolite way.
14. Abbreviation meaning one of a set of books.
■Clues Down
1. A metal disk that could be used, when hit, to alert people to some danger.
2. Something owed because of a kindness received: a debt of _____.
3. A flag might do this in a strong wind.
4. A black, sticky fluid fuel when taken directly from a well. (5,3)
5. A chance action that might get the result intended, with luck: a _____ _____. (4,4)
10. A shout, perhaps rather louder than might be expected.
12. A: (Playing chess) What are you waiting for, B?
B: You! It is your _____.