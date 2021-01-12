Australian in HK：Pope's advice for 2021

What can ordinary people do to try to make our world a better place? The ideas of Pope Francis* give us encouragement:

Let us take an active part in renewing and supporting our troubled societies. Instead of fomenting hatred and division, let us be Good Samaritans who help people in need. We must avoid succumbing to the mentality of the violent, the blindly ambitious, those who spread mistrust and lies. For our part, let us foster what is good and place ourselves at its service.

*c.f. No. 77 of Fratelli Tutti

Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

Website: www.v2catholic.com

E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com

audio: link.mingpao.com/15210.htm