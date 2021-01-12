John Larrysson's Column：Who vs. Whom

If you already know when to use I and me, then who and whom should be easy to understand. If you can replace the word with I, use who. If you can replace it with me use whom. In this example sentence, I is the subject and Tom is the object.

I saw whom? I saw Tom.

Who saw Tom? I saw Tom.

Other common case words used only for the subject of a sentence are the pronouns: she, he, we, they... (For you, please read

link.mingpao.com/66467.htm) These pronouns may be substituted for I in the sentence: I saw Tom. In the same way who can be substituted as well.

Next, look at the object of the sentence, Tom. Other common case words used only for the object of a sentence are the pronouns: her, him, us, them... These may be substituted for Tom in the sentence: I saw Tom. As before, the word whom can be substituted for Tom, but not for I.

Normally the preposition to is only used in front of the object of a sentence. As in:

He gave it to me.

or

He gave it to whom?

often ordered as:

To whom did he give it?

An easy grammar tip is always use to whom, the combination to who is defiantly wrong.

■Audio and full text: link.mingpao.com/15488.htm