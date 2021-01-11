Ask & Learn聞問切：受詞位置

答：及物動詞的受詞不可省略。或因句型故，會將受詞調位，未必放及物動詞後。例句的及物動詞 eradicate，受詞是 developments in research and development，句子可改寫成 Iranian officials have always said such moves are reversible, but it is harder to eradicate developments in research and development。原句雖以 eradicate 作結，但沒有省略受詞，與 to infinitive 亦無關。以下兩句意思相同，只是受詞位置不同：

‧It is a pain to remove the stains on the pan.

‧The stains on a pan are a pain to remove.

■Have you got any questions about English usage?

Don't hesitate to send them to us!

譚景輝(english@mingpao.com)